A night to cherish and remember titled “My Farewell” is what Director John Gonzales, fondly known as Mr. G., left his students, families, friends and fans Friday night following his farewell performance at a packed-to-capacity crowd at the Buck Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium during the 20th anniversary of his Ballet Folklorico Oro de Mexico performance.
Dedicated to his beloved mother, the program, “A Special Tribute to my Mother ‘La Gran Senora’ Mary Gonzales” featured his current 300 Mexican Folkloric students from Porterville High School, Monache High School, and Granite Hills High School.
“I’m not leaving Porterville,” he said in an emotional voice after the final dance number. “I’m just going somewhere else.”
“I would like to take this moment,” he said after the last number. “I know it’s been a long night. First of all, it’s been a very hard semester but after losing my mom it’s been very different. I know with all my heart — I know she’s here tonight. I know she’s always going to look after me and my brother and I know that this whole night tonight was for her to celebrate her life.”
Gonzales talked about the love his mother had for him and his brother and of how she gave him everything he could ever ask for. He shared memories Including the celebration of his mom after one show where his mom felt like a queen, and of 1989 when, as a sophomore in high school, he ran for and won, with her making cupcakes for days to sell as a fundraiser, the title of Cinco de Mayo King. After, he said, she called the radio station to dedicate “El Rey” to him — a moment the two of them will always have, he said.
“I’ll never forget everybody here who have been to my shows and have been a part of my life. I know tonight has been very hard and it’s been very emotional,” Gonzales said. “And I just want to say to the City of Porterville, too, I’m not leaving the city of Porterville, but I am going to be leaving the Porterville Unified School District. So, I will not be teaching anymore.”
“I know my kids took it hard but I made this decision and I am still going to be creating things and making sure that we all can see the traditions and culture on the stage,” he said. “I am not going anywhere but I’m letting everybody know that I’ll be stepping down.”
Shouts of “We love you, G” could be heard from all over the theater as some fans openly wept.
Gonzales also expressed love for his Godchildren saying they were part of the best things of his life and he was honored to have Emilio, Sofia and Alex there with him to help him as they offered a flower to each one of his attendants.
“These five ladies have been with me for a very long time and they have never left my side and anytime I need something they’re like, ‘Mr. G, what do you need?’”
He then offered a token of love to each one of them for always supporting him.
“I truly appreciate each and every one of you,” he said as Christina Seitz, PHS art teacher and department chair for the visual and performing arts, hugged him and took the microphone away from him.
“I’ve been fortunate, blessed if you will, to be able to work alongside this amazing human. And I just feel that the universe brings people into your life for a reason and I feel my life has been so much better. And as a token of our gratitude, I’d like to bring out some special individuals that love you so very much — your dancers.”
Hearty applause and screaming followed as all the dancers took to the stage filing past him one by one, offering individual hugs and a single flower until his arms were overflowing with both.
His dancers also surprised him with a framed photograph of all of them on stage.
“But wait – there’s more. I mentioned earlier that I felt honored , we all feel honored and blessed to have had Johnny be part of our team for all these years that the team decided to do something a little special for you too,” Seitz said as she presented him with a custom, designer, Adidas track suit — complete with his folkloric dance logo.
“I thank each and everyone of you. I cannot say – I told my kids – they were crying – we still got the Cinco de Mayo parade and you guys are still going to be a part of that with me but I just know that we are going to be in each others lives,” Gonzales said. “We all met for a reason. I truly believe that. Twenty years of meeting people and I call my students people because they are human beings — you guys will always be a part of my life.
He then called his dance troupe to the stage.
“Folklorico Orgullo Mexicano is my professional group — they are the alumni from the three high schools. I want to say thank you to them for everything they do for me. They are in the back stage changing four to five times, they are all over there helping me with the students on all the good things I need done and they get it done. And that’s why the show runs so smoothly and I just want to say thank you so much.”
He thanked auditorium staff and called family and close friends to join him on stage, including his family from Santa Rosa and Houston, Texas.
“The one person that I really want to bring up — and this is going to end the night — I would love my brother to join me up on stage,” he said as hearty applause and cheers continued. “Mi hermanito. Thank you, bro for being here from the bottom of my heart.”
“Everybody, thank you so much. And I know the sixth of May, I will be throwing another concert but on my own and I will be here to make you guys feel good and to still keep the traditions alive for the City of Porterville,” Gonzales said before signing off. “Buenas noches , gracias y mucha suerte y fe.” — Good night, thank you, and lots of luck and faith.
Friday night’s program started with music by the professional group Mariachi San Marcos de Bakersfield, obviously loved by the audience as they whistled, clapped along and shouted gritos — spontaneous bursts of emotions as the mariachi, with an array of violins, guitars, and trumpets wowed the crowd for more than an hour with their music, vocals — including walking through the audience and letting the audience sing along to certain numbers.
A couple of the numbers featured dances by Gonzales’ own professional group of former students — Ballet Folklorico Orgullo Mexicano — who dazzled the audience with their twirling folkloric skirts and zapateados — the tapping and stomping of shoes and boots to the music of different regions in Mexico.
Current students also dazzled the audience with everything from Calabaceados of Baja California to regional, colorful dances from the states of Durango, Guerrero, Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa and more.
Among the dances were the famed and popular “Son de la Negra” – a dance of Jalisco, Mexico so popular, it's often referred to as Mexico’s second National Anthem; and “El Jarabe Tapatio” known by many as the “Mexican hat dance.”
Taking the stage a few times were “Las Damas del Valle” — three students, one from PUSD and two from Porterville College, singing while playing the accordion and guitars. The program also included a special slide presentation in loving memory to the late Mary Gonzales.