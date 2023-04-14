While storage is obviously important, a recurring theme of the Friant Water Authority's annual dinner on Thursday held at the Watermill Grove Ranch west of Visalia is more accountability is needed when it comes to how water policy is set.
FWA, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, held the annual dinner to update what has been going on with FWA, including an update on the ongoing Friant-Kern Canal repairs and a water supply outlook. Also featured as part of the dinner was a question and answer session with State Senator Melissa Hurtado and U.S. Congressman David Valadao.
As part of his presentation FWA chief executive officer Jason Phillips gave his “myths” which included “we just need more water storage.”
When it comes to if there's a need for more water storage, Phillips said, “absolutely, yes.” But he along with others at the meeting also said even with more water storage, if unelected government officials continue to make decisions on water allocation without any accountability, more water storage isn't going to provide the total solution.
With that in mind during the panel discussion Hurtado said that's why she tried to introduce legislation that would have reformed the state's water management that included disbanded the State Water Resources Control Board, which received some applause from those in the audience.
But when it comes to water storage, FWA chief operating officer Johnny Amaral noted the last major reservoir in California was built in 1980.
He went through the list of proposed infrastructure projects that would improve water storage including raising the Shasta Dam by 18 feet, which would provide an additional 600,000 acre feet of storage. He also mentioned enlarging the San Luis Reservoir, developing the Temperance Flat Dam on the San Joaquin River and of course the biggest proposed storage project of them all, the Sites Reservoir.
But when it comes to support for infrastructure projects in Sacramento, Hurtado said, “with all honesty, not too much.”
She said the support for considerable improvements in water infrastructure “is not there in my humble opinion.”
When Hurtado was asked how to frame the issue with Democrats, she said “this is a climate change issue. That resonates more with members of my party.”
When it comes to the ongoing Friant-Kern Canal repairs, Phillips referred to Hurtado as a “massive champion” when it came to her support of the repairs. A 10-mile stretch in which a parallel canal is being constructed adjacent to the current canal is now ongoing.
Ground was broken on the project west of Terra Bella in January 2022. The 10-mile stretch that's being repaired is part of a plan to eventually repair 33 miles of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County.
The repairs are needed due to subsidence, the effective sinking of the canal, caused by the overpumping of groundwater. That has effectively significantly reduced the canal's conveyance, its ability to deliver water.
The FWA board approved a financing package of state, federal and local funds to repair the canal in 2021. It's estimated the planned repairs of the 33-mile stretch of the canal could cost up to $1 billion.
Phillips said it's critical the 10-mile project is completed by early 2024 as scheduled so the operations of the canal in that area can resume and not be disrupted as they have been this year due to the repairs.
But what has obviously complicated the repairs as they go forward is the damage to the canal repairs that were done by the tremendous flooding as the result of Deer Creek overflowing.
Phillips admitted FWA and the contractors are deciding “how we are going to get things going back again” when it comes to resuming the repairs of the canal in the area where it was damaged by the flooding.
What happened at Deer Creek demonstrated the need for the canal repairs as Phillips said he could list a “dozen things” that were lost if the repairs had been done before the flooding came. Among them was the ability to flow water from the canal into groundwater and using the canal as “a huge flood control asset.”
Phillips joked about why the annual dinner should be held noting during the three years it wasn't held because of the COVID pandemic, Class 1 allocation for the Friant Division was 30 percent while Class 2 allocation was 0 percent.
In the three years prior to the pandemic the dinner was held and there was a Class 1 100 percent allocation and an unlimited Class 2 allocation. But the three years prior to that when there was no dinner, the Class 1 allocation was 25 percent and the Class 2 allocation was 0 percent.
This year with the return of the dinner the Class 1 allocation is 100 percent and the Class 2 allocation is “basically 100 percent,” Phillips said.
Class 1 allocation is up to 800,000 acre feet and then Class 2 is up to the next 1.4 million acre feet available.
Phillips said the Class 2 allocation is about 85 percent. “It's about as much as you can take,” he said. He said the reason why it's not 100 percent is “there's no way to get it as fas as it's coming down.”
He noted above Millerton Lake, a major source of water for the Friant Division, there's 3 million acre feet of water in the snowpack above the dam while the lake has a storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet.
“If it comes fast, it's going to come down over the spillway,” Phillips said. If that happens, Phillips said 'there's going to be problems up and down the Valley,” as far as flooding is concerned.
Valadao also referred to how the bureaucracy is affecting water management, referring to the the Tule River as among the waterways in which debris needed to be removed. If cleanup projects such as remvoing debris from the Tule River were done, Valadao said, “it could have saved us a fortune in damages” when it came to the flooding.
Another issue that came up was the Trump administration's biological opinions it set in 2019 which would have allocated more water to the Valley and supporters maintain is scientifically sound when it comes to protecting endangered species such as the Chinook salmon. But others such as Govern Gavin Newsom and the Biden administration disagree and the Biden administration has called for the biological opinions to be re-examined.
Valadao talked about how he has introduced legislation that would effectively codify the Trump administration biological opinions and make them law. Amaral also expressed his support for the Trump biological opinions.
“That would have gone a long way to bringing normalcy back to water operations in California,” Amaral said. He said when the Trump administration biological opinions were set they were “rightfully celebrated.”
He said Biden and Newsom haven't explained to “farms and cities as to why” they're against the biological opinions “and there wasn't a good reason why.”
When it comes to protecting salmon Phillips addressed another myth that the San Joaquin River Settlement will go into effect in January, 2026, saying that's really a mischaracterization. The settlement calls for Friant water to be diverted to the San Joaquin River to restore the salmon. “It's very important to Friant that it's successful,” noted Phillips about the the settlement.
But he said what will actually happen in January, 2026 is those involved will have a six-month window to determine how much Friant water needs to be diverted into the San Joaquin River and then in July, 2026 the settlement will proceed.