STRATHMORE - If the Monache football team didn’t have bad luck it would have no luck at all.
The Marauders’ misfortune continued on Saturday at Spartan Stadium when Wasco kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired for a 23-21 win.
Monache had one touchdown called back, fumbled inside the Wasco 10 on another possession and had an interception returned late in the game by Wasco that led to the game-winning field goal.
Despite all of that Monache (0-3) almost overcame a Wasco ground game that piled up 383 yards rushing. The Tigers had two running backs to well over 100 yards, led by Michael Dominguez who gained 172 yards on 25 carries.
Monache also almost overcame Wasco’s unconventional, analytical or whatever you want to call it style of footvall the Tigers are known for. Wasco didn’t punt the whole game and chose to do an onside kick on its first three kickoffs. The Tigers also chose to go for two after their two scores in the first half.
But even with how Wasco decides to play the game it was a critical decision made by Monache that affected the outcome of the game. The Marauders faced a fourth and six at the Wasco 39-yard line, leading 21-20 with 2:57 left in the game.
Instead of punting the Marauders went for it and end up throwing an interception that was returned to the MHS 48. Wasco then drove down for the game-winning field goal.
Monache had stopped Wasco at its own 11 to preserve its 21-20 lead. Ty Baxter then took over for Monache, breaking off runs of 18 and 28 yards before the ill-fated decision to go for it on fourth down. Baxter finished with 122 yards on 11 carries.
It looked like Monache’s luck was going to turn around at the end of the first half. The change in momentum came when Monache fumbled the ball inside the Wasco 10.
But on Wasco’s first pass attempt Jacob Vasquez made the interception and returned it 20 yards for the score to tie the game 14-14 after Isaac Leal added the extra point with 2:33 left in the half.
Monache then got the ball back and Ayden Aguilar made a spectacular catch on a perfectly placed pass by Wyatt Mauldin, walking the tightrope to get both feet down inbounds. The 23-yard pass play gave Monache the call at the Wasco 17.
After a penalty Baxter scored on a 22-yard run with 1 second left and Leal added the extra point to give Monache a 21-14 halftime lead.
Leal also showed he was a weapon in kickoffs as he began the game with a kickoff inside the 5. After the ball was bobbled Monache made the tackle at the 5.
On each of Leal’s kickoffs Monache was able to pin Wasco inside the 20.
But on the first play after that opening kickoff Wasco reeled off a 53-yard run and went on to score on. 4-yard run by Dominguez. Wasco failed to run it in for the two-point conversion, leaving the score at 6-0.
Wasco then chose to do an onside kick. Each time Wasco did an onside kick Monache was ready with its hands team.
After
The onside kick Monache scored on its ensuing drive after Baxter reeled off runs of 28 and 15 yards to set up his own 2-yard scoring run. Leal added the extra point to give Monache a 7-6 lead.
Wasco then decided to go for it on fourth and 11 from its own 24 and Dominguez was stopped a yard shy of the first down on a 10-yard run.
But Monache failed to take advantage after Baxter took a screen pass from Mauldin into the end zone. But the score was called back when Monache had an ineligible man down field.
Wasco eventually scored on a 16-yard run and also ran it in for the two-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.
It looked like Monache was going to answer after Mauldin and Baxter both made outstanding athletic plays on third and 22.
Baxter made a leaping grab of Mauldin’s pass and turned it into a 63-yard gain down to the Wasco 9. But Monache fumbled the ball away on the next play.
Wasco closed to within 21-20 when Dominguez scored on a 5-yard run. Wasco then went for the convention extra point to to the game.
The kick was missed wide but Monache was called for roughing the kicker. Wasco then decided to go for two but its run was stuffed by the Marauders, leaving the score at 21-20.
Wasco then decided to go the conventional route and kick the ball deep in the kickoff.