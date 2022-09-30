The 2022 Porterville Corporate Games concluded last week after a series of competitive and challenging events.
Eleven teams from nine local organizations participated in nine different events, with the Walmart Distribution Center No. 6021 winning the title again. Its Team Blue took first place and the coveted Corporate Gold Cup.
The City of Porterville finished in a close second place taking home the Silver Cup. This year’s participants also included the Tule River Tribe, OACYS Technology, Town & Country Market, Eagle Mountain Casino, Burton School District, Tule River Economic Development Corporation, and Beneficial State Bank.
The City of Porterville’s Parks and Leisure Services Department organizes the event every year, and Department Director Donnie Moore stated “it’s awesome to see various local businesses and organizations out there getting to meet others, participating in friendly competitions, and just having a blast outside the workplace. We feel Corporate Games offers so many community benefits and have loved offering it for the past eleven years. Plans for CG2023 are already being made!”
The Porterville Corporate Games is a business-to-business competition that incorporates a variety of fun and entertaining, yet competitive, activities for local businesses and organizations to participate. The events take place at various locations over a two-week period and include a variety of tournaments.
Some of this year’s activities included a community scavenger hunt, foot golf, bowling, volleyball, archery and corn-hole. Eagle Mountain Casino hosted a competitive Texas Hold’em poker tournament as one of the activities as well.
The Rock, Paper, Scissors competition was a new addition this year, which turned out to be a lot of fun and was quite entertaining. Porterville's Corporate Games is an opportunity to engage in unique team-building activities, creating a bond and camaraderie that carries to the office.
It also allows local businesses and organizations to interact and get to know each other in new ways in building community. Visit the City of Porterville’s website to get more information on the Porterville Corporate Games and to view pictures of this year’s events.