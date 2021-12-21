Lance Wallace's journey to his historic moment took him to Ridgeview Middle School in Visalia. That's where his Porterville High boys basketball team beat El Diamante 52-40 in the first round of the Polly Wilhelmsen Invitational on Monday to give Wallace his 300th career coaching win.
The game was played at Ridgeview Middle School because Redwood High's gym is being renovated. Wallace went for win 301 on Tuesday as the Panthers continued play in the Wilhelmsen event.
All of Wallace's 300 wins have come at PHS as he's in his 22nd year as the Panthers coach. Going into Tuesday night's game Wallace had a career record of 300-259 at PHS. “Lots of losses,” Wallace said.
But Wallace also proved the critics wrong who told him, “You will never win at Porterville High School!”
And the first few years were tough. “I didn't know if I was cut out to be a high school basketball coach,” Wallace said.
But the turning point came in 2005 when the Panthers led by Lee Clark advanced to the Central Section Division III finals at Selland Arena. “We had a special group,” Wallace said. “From there the culture was set and we haven't looked back.”
Wallace said his success is due to numerous people include Mark Odsather, Mike Fusco, Chad Moody and Steven Ulloa “just to name a few.
“They are as important to this program as I am. I learned long ago, surround yourself with good people and good things will happen. And that's exactly what has happened.”
Wallace also said, “Porterville High School boys basketball has played a very important part of my life. All three of my kinds were raised in the Sharman Gym.”
And of course Wallace gave credit to his players. “Yes we have had great kids come through PHS,” he said.
Against El Diamante Garin Wallace scored 11 points, Dane Odsather had 10 points and Adam Daguman and Matthew Rivera each added eight points for the Panthers (9-2). PHS led 15-11 after one quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 40-33 after three quarters. Porterville then outscored El Diamante 12-7 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.