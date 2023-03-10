Don Dowling, David Gong, Cam Hamilton, Maria C. Roman, and Milt Stowe were inducted into the City of Porterville Wall of Fame on Friday in a memorable and moving ceremony in Council Chambers.
John Lollis, Porterville City Manager welcomed the large audience and said this is the 16th annual Wall of Fame Ceremony to honor extraordinary individuals in the community.
Many former Wall of Fame Honorees were in the audience along with former council members, dignitaries and community members.
After the flag salute and invocation where Lollis gave thanks for rain, which was pouring outside, and the "opportunity to honor these individuals today."
Besides the honorees receiving certificates of recognition from the city, they also received certificates from the offices of U.S. Representative David Valadao, and State Senators Melissa Hurtado and Shannon Grove. Representatives from Devon Mathis couldn't make it because of the rain storm, and neither could Tulare County 5th District Supervisor Dennis Townsend.
The city is recognizing these individuals for their significant efforts and service to the community. With the addition of the 2023 nominees, there are 69 honorees who have been inducted since the inception of the program.
Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores spoke movingly about former Porterville Mayor and council member Hamilton, who passed away in 2022.
She said, "He was a faithful steward of our community, and a man that, very famously, was never afraid to speak his mind, but he would put aside all differences to help someone in time of need."
She said Cam's relationships in the community were countless and sincere. He was a character with character.
He was a prominent small business owner, and worked behind the scenes until he joined the city council in 2002. He prioritized helping those in need, and founded the New Porterville Rescue Mission. He proudly promoted tourism and advocated for a strong local economy.
He was the longest serving member on the Porterville City Council and contributed to many City projects and infrastructure, and major building projects. Flores said, "His legacy and presence continues in this town, and he always put the community before himself. To the end, he truly was and is, Mr. Porterville."
His wife Christine Hamilton accepted his awards, saying, "I love the fact that Cam will be known as 'Mr. Porterville.' I appreciate this honor today for my husband."
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo spoke about Roman who was present with her husband Rudi. "She has always been guided by principles of compassion, equity and inclusion, and sharing that with everyone she encounters.
Her hard work and friendly personality have earned her several leadership roles over the years. She migrated with her family from Mexico at a young age. Raised in Porterville, she attended local schools and earned a master's in Counseling and Personnel.
Roman spent the majority of her professional career at Porterville College for 34 years, helping students with financial aid, and as a professor and counselor. In 2021 she retired, and was awarded the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus by Kern Community College District Board, and received further state-wide service awards. She also provided the Tule River Tribe 30 years of exceptional service to tribal residents in financial aid and educational counseling.
At PC she was the director for many agencies and clubs all related to helping Hispanic and ethnic students, notably EOPS/CARE and CalWORKS for roughly 15 years. She was also a member of CHAP at PC, and established the Guadalupe Roman Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
Roman has also been involved in many community clubs, and was a Parks and Leisure Services Commissioner for four years. She has also served as AAUW President, and has awarded the AAUW scholarship a PC.
She continues to serve in CHAP at PC, and is on the Board of Directors of Imagine Arts Center, and involved at the Tule River Parkway Association and is an active member of the Latina Leadership Program (LLN). Her motto has always been faith, family, and friends. And she said she's grateful for the nurturing and successful life she has experienced in her beloved City of Porterville, with her husband, Rudi, and their large family.
"I'm excited to be here," said Roman, "I really live by my family, faith, and friends, and we are never alone. My accomplishments are your accomplishments. My favorite position at PC was being an advisor."
She remarked her local Porterville teachers inspired her to be an advisor, advocate and to help people. "I thank God for having grown up in such a beautiful city," she said.
Council member Raymond Beltran spoke about Gong, who was a three-time national champion swimmer, swim coach, aquatics program director, cancer patient advocate, successful motivational speaker and dedicated volunteer. He was also an 11-time cancer survivor, who passed away in 2020.
He grew up swimming for clubs and on teams. But his life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer for the first time at 15 when he was a freshman on the Monache High School varsity swim team.
After struggles that led to homelessness in San Diego, he turned his life around and enrolled in community college. Teachers and coaches took notice of his swimming skills and recruited him. Even with a prosthetic leg he had tremendous success at national and international swimming competitions. He received a letter from the U.S. Olympic Committee highlighting his No. 1 world ranking in multiple swimming events.
Gong shifted to public speaking after he had cancer for the 8th time, and began different projects and programs in Porterville. He coached at Granite Hills High School for the TNT swim team, and began doing extensive charitable work. He was a full time volunteer at Helping Hands for 17 years and began the Food Recovery Program for PUSD. He also founded food and clothes pantries at Olive Street and Doyle Elementary schools, and Alta Vista School.
His mother Susan Ennis accepted the certificates on David's behalf, and said, "Thank you so much. David was an amazing kid. He was always in the pool. He was very involved."
She said he was so stubborn, when he was diagnosed with cancer at 15, he had his leg amputated. "He always had a sense of humor, and what made him happiest was helping other people. 17 years at Helping Hands. He was at peace, and he helped so many people. I'm honored and humbled. Thank you so much."
Council member Don Weyhrauch spoke about former Porterville Mayor and council member Milt Stowe, and said "Milt Stowe's love for the community goes beyond all barriers, and it would be hard to find someone more universally beloved than Milt Stowe He is an inspiration to colleagues, friends and citizens.
“We are fortunate to have Milt Stowe in Porterville." Weyhrauch added Stowe was inducted into the Porterville College Athletic Hall of Fame for his achievements on the baseball diamond. He has worked for years in Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, and worn many hats during his long, distinguished career in community service.
Stowe was director of Parks, Recreation and the Library in the City of Tulare for five years, but returned to Porterville in 2010.
Stowe was an Division 1 basketball official for 30 years.
He has been involved with the Porterville Breakfast Lions Club for years, and is involved with many major service projects.
He has coached in various capacities throughout the years, including as an assistant coach with the Monache softball team. He's also on the PC Foundation Board and Hall of Fame Committee.
He was Porterville Mayor from 2014-2018 and completed two terms on the City Council, where his efforts were extensive and contributions are legendary with so many accomplishments and successes, "Thank you Milt Stowe for your reflection of God's grace and your life-long dedication and example of service to the people of Porterville," Weyhrauch said.
And council member Greg Meister spoke about Dowling, who is Meister's father-in-law. Meister remarked the people of Porterville all come together for the community.
Meister said Dowling joined the Army at 17, and served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam. He then worked at Porterville Developmental Center for 27 years and was known as "Teflon Don."
He joined the American Legion and has been a member for years. He's devoted to outreach for local veterans. Meister spoke of the sacrifice of local men and their families in the 50's and 60's when Portervlle's population was about 10,000. Dowling sponsored the Avenue of Flags at Hillcrest Cemetery and the Veterans Pageant. He has received many awards. And "puts others above himself. It's a great honor to induct you into the Porterville Wall of Fame," said Meister.
Meister presented Dowling with an American Flag from Mathis, and a Certificate of Recognition from from the City of Porterville, and a special certificate was presented to Dowling from Grove.