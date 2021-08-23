On Sunday evening, winds caused the Walkers Fire to spread north, igniting spot fires farther into the Golden Trout Wilderness.
As of Monday morning infrared-equipped aircraft estimated the fire had reached 3,547 acres. The fire was 38 percent contained as of Monday morning. Containment is primarily along the southern perimeter of the fire.
Fire officials are focusing their efforts on protecting the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin in Sequoia National Park. Forest Service and Park Service personnel are working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries.
Five hand crews and four helicopters continued efforts to fully suppress the Walkers Fire. “With limited firefighter resources available nationwide, the priority will continue to be public and firefighter safety,” Sequoia National Forest officials stated.
Smoke throughout California has limited aircraft use due to visibility. Fire officials are coordinating with local packhorse operations as an alternative for transporting equipment and supplies to the crews.
Wilderness trailheads located in Sequoia National Forest near the Walkers Fire remain closed under the Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure. Information on closures can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
Both Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park are open to visitors. Visitors should check for local fire conditions. Information on the Walkers Fire can be found on Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
The French Fire continues to burn in the Lake Isabella area and had reached 14,773 acres as of Monday morning. The fire was 15 percent contained.