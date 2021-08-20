As of Friday morning the Walkers Fire had grown to 2,482 acres and was 15 percent contained. The fire was advancing primarily to the north/northwest deeper into the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Sequoia National Forest.
The northern edge is approaching the boundary of Sequoia National Park. Personnel from the Park Service are working side by side with Forest Service personnel to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries.
Firefighters are focusing their efforts are protecting two private inholdings with structures in the Sequoia National Forest and the historic Quinn Patrol Cabin in Sequoia National Park. The forest service stated action for full suppression of the fire utilizing all available resources is being taken. But the forest service added it recognizes life and property affected by other wildfires throughout the state will take priority.
The forest service stated on Friday five hand crews were shuttled by helicopters into the fire's edge where they will stay for several days. On Friday, four helicopters continued to provide support for ground personnel and water drops from the air when safe to do so. Smoke from fires throughout California has limited the use of aircraft due to visibility.
Wilderness trailheads located in the Sequoia National Forest near the Walkers Fire remain closed under the Castle Fire Area, Roads, and Trails Closure. Information on the closures can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/.../FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd926055.pdf
The Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia National Park are open to visitors, but those visiting should check for fire restrictions.
The forest service added to be be extra cautious with any kind of ignitions source. Information on the Walkers Fire is available at Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/