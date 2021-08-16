A wildfire was discovered in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Sunday.
The Walkers Fire was discovered on Sunday in the Golden Trout Wilderness in the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest. The fire is located about three miles east of Pecks Cabin within the burned area of the 2015 Cabin Fire.
As of Monday afternoon the fire had burned 100 acres. “It spread rather quickly across an estimated 100 acres through snags, heavy dead and down material and thick brush,” the forest service stated.
The forest service described action being taken as “full suppression” using available resources. But the forest service added life and property threatened by wildfires in other parts of the state will take priority. On Monday thousands of homes were threatened by the Dixie Fire in Northern California.
“The Walkers Fire is burning in a very remote area, necessitating use of helicopters for crew shuttles and water drops,” the forest service stated. “This along with very hot conditions is hampering firefighting efforts with the priority concern being firefighter safety.”
As of Monday afternoon there were two hand crews, one helicopter and several overhead personnel assigned to the fire with more personnel on the way. Wilderness lands near the Walkers Fire remain closed under the Castle Fire Area, Roads and Trails Closure.