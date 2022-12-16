Volunteers from Tulare, Exeter, Springville and Porterville gathered in Cotton Center on Wednesday and Thursday to pack 300 boxes of food to be delivered by local law enforcement agencies to people in need.
The project is called “Bountiful Boxes” and individuals from the Porterville Area Coordinating Council and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints assembled the boxes, which contained ingredients toward preparing hearty meals to sustain families during the holiday season in the Porterville area and the communities of Richgrove, Ducor, Terra Bella, Strathmore, Woodville, Plainview and Poplar, said Mimi Schuler, a representative from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and JustServe specialist. This is during a time when children are out of school and families are more likely to gather to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s.
The boxes were assembled at E.M. Tharp, which hosted the event and their office staff also assisted in assembling the boxes, which were delivered by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Porterville Police Officers. This will help forge relationships between law enforcement and the people they visit throughout the year.
“This project is the result of multiple organizations working together,” Schuler said. “This is the second year the Porterville Area Coordinating Council and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have collaborated to access the food from the humanitarian department of the church. The Bountiful Box project is seeking additional organizations who can help offset the cost of the food and who will bring additional influence and enhancement to the Bountiful Box project.”
Ryan Land, the executive director of PACC, said his organization is willing to work with anyone who wants to donate to the Bountiful Boxes project in the future.
"Mr. Land was born and raised in the community and knows a lot of people willing to donate boxes, bags, forklift/drivers and a location to complete a successful food giveaway,” Schuler said. “He is gifted at connecting community members to pull a project together. We are grateful to the members of PACC’s board who all worked hard throughout the event to make this project a success.”
Tulare County Chaplain Ken Mabon and his wife, Carolyn, brought their two teenage grandsons to help load the boxes with food. Both expressed their love for the Bountiful Box project and desire to help their grandsons learn from it.
"I want them exposed to people in need and grow up with those kinds of ethical values and enthusiasm to give back,” Mabon said. “Because of the Bountiful Box project, law enforcement gets to put on a different face for the community, and people can see that they have a job to do, but that they are also caring human beings.”
Karen Vanni, Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s Woman of the Year 2022, and her husband, Tim, joined the assembly line to add food to the boxes. She said she was excited to work beside so many other volunteers who think the way she thinks about giving back.
“It's all about service to the community and helping families become stronger,” Vanni said.
Trine Krueger, a mother of four, drove from Exeter to help build the food boxes.
“Volunteering is the best way to celebrate the season,” Krueger said. “And a beautiful way to celebrate Christ.”
Krueger said her goal in volunteering was to become inspired on ways to develop meaningful activities that will help the youth of her church learn Christ-like service.
John Bower, 10, of Porterville, attended the event with his mother and little sister Zion.
“It helped soothe me, and made me happy,” Bower said. “And other kids should try it too!"
The Bountiful Box project is sponsored by JustServe.org, a free website where organizations and individuals can post their volunteer needs, and where volunteers can go to seek opportunities to serve in their communities. The JustServe website and Social media accounts were used to promote the need for volunteers.