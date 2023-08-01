During July volunteers provided 177 maintenance hours to the Native Plant Gardens for the Tulare River Parkway Association at the Tule River Parkway.
The gardens are in the Tule River Parkway public park and can be accessed near 636 South Oak View Street. Google Maps shows the walking trail when searching Tule River Parkway and looking for the green trail on the app or metal benches at the pathway entrance.
There were 45 volunteers who provided 177 hours of service over 12 days. Among the projects was running long tubing and hand watering and adding cardboard and wood chips.
Volunteers also worked to remove weeds and inspected all the gardens and provided notes for a monthly report on the condition of the gardens.
They painted over graffiti at one of the gardens and the east entrance area.There's graffiti on at least two garden signs which need work as it can't be washed off with water and scrubbing.
Also, rocks were arranged around a couple of Indian Tobacco plants and a stand of Nude Buckwheat.
Under irrigation lines were added along with wood chips and flowers were trimmed. An ash tree and a few plants were hand watered.
Wire was installed on the grape fence and the back off one garden and grapes were trimmed to encourage long stem growth. Work was done to provide water for elderberry bushes.
Terraces were rebuilt in one garden. Trash was picked up and auto valves were checked. Mowing was also done in some areas.
On July 11 a tour was provided and potential adoption of gardens was discussed. The Native Star Foundation chose to adopt an area between gardens. A traditional use garden is planned with harvest potential.
Volunteers also worked to prepare plants for fall planting. Another tour was provided on July 29 for City of Tulare Conservation Coordinator April Lutrell.
The work continued on Sunday with five volunteers providing 21.5 hours of service. Those who have questions can call Tule River Parkway Association president Caty Capone, 559-361-9164.