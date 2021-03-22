Despite the chill on Saturday morning, a group of about a dozen volunteers gathered at Circle J-Norris Ranch to take part in an annual effort of restoring the surrounding wildlife habitat by planting trees along a stream that runs through the natural space. Nancy Bruce, the Education Coordinator for Circle J-Norris Ranch, hosted the event and was happy to see the small crowd that showed up ready to work on Saturday.
"Circle J- Norris Ranch is part of the SCICON program operated by the Tulare County Office of Education," said Bruce. "Our outdoor education programs engage youth, families and the public in hands-on experiences in nature. We lead field trips focussing on science standards, and sponsor nature exploration and restoration events for families and the public.
"Circle J -Norris Ranch is a member of the Sequoia Environmental Education Directive (SEED). SEED is a cooperative of several local organizations including Sequoia Riverlands Trust, Sequoia National Park and Sequoia Parks Conservancy. We all offer outdoor events that connect people to Tulare County’s incredible natural environments. These programs include outdoor recreation (hiking, disc golf), fun, education and stewardship of natural resources."
The tree planting event began in January 2006 based on a suggestion from high school students who recommended an area of the ranch be fenced off to keep cattle out of the stream side area.
"Every year since then we have hosted Habitat Planting events installing a variety of native California plants," said Bruce. "Now, when I look at the willow trees, oaks, and other plants in the stream side habitat, I think about the students and families who planted them. When people come back to the ranch, they are excited to search for the trees they planted!"
Saturday's event introduced 25 new Valley Oak trees to the ranch, which were grown from acorns in the SCICON Tree Nursery, in an ongoing effort to improve the wildlife habitat of Circle J-Norris Ranch.
"Today’s oak planting is part of a years-long effort to improve the wildlife habitat of Circle J-Norris Ranch," said Bruce. "We have a grant from the US Fish & Wildlife Service Partners for Fish and Wildlife supporting oak reforestation for the next 5 years."
Bruce explained the planting of the trees is crucial after many of the Oak trees died during the drought of 2014 to 2016. Restoring the area has since been a priority in order to protect the animal species that call the area home.
"According to scientists, restoring stream side habitats is one of the best things we humans can do to help animals cope with climate change," said Bruce. "Plants are nature’s way of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The stream side habitat also gives a cool refuge for wildlife on hot days, provides nesting sites for birds, and plenty of food for the bees, beetles, moths and butterflies that birds feed to their nestlings."
With things looking better for the county in regards to COVID-19, Bruce is hoping to host more events in the near future, but was thrilled with the success of Saturday's event.
"This is our first public event in over a year," said Bruce. "It is exciting to be opening up, yet I want to proceed with caution."