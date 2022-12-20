Times have changed and people enjoy watching birds as was demonstrated by the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird County on Sunday at SCICON and Circle J-Norris Ranch.
Contemporary conservationists and naturalists of the 21st century take photographs of birds and use the E-bird app and identification guides.
In the 1940's practices changed in birding, explained Robert Hansen, retired biology professor from College of the Sequoias. He began birding in high school back east and said it is his 53rd Christmas bird count.
In the 19th century and later birders often shot birds to identify, but that changed with the publication of official bird identification guides like the early bird guide books by Florence Mirriam Bailey, and contemporary books like the Sibley Guide to Birds and Petersen's guide books.
Since the 1940's volunteers have begun photographing the birds not just in the Americas, but all over the world.
Dean Fagudes who was involved in the count said they need new young people who are interested in birds and wildlife in general to be involved.
"They will meet new people and make friends and learn to do something different. They will also learn about birds and their habitat, and get to see other animals, plants and other flora and fauna.
I've seen mountain lions, martens, bears, and deer when birding."
Barbara Brydolf was also involved in the Bird Count on Sunday, with almost two dozen people throughout the Springville area.
Brydolf said she went above Bear Creek into the clouds and it was cold, but beautiful.
It was a gorgeous clear sunny day with snow capped mountains, one of those days you want to last forever. It made it all the more grand, because Saturday was shrouded in fog all day in the lowlands and it was cold and damp.
Early in the afternoon when the sun was out and it was warm at Circle J-Norris Ranch the birders were out in force first looking at the pond on the ranch which was low due to the drought. There were multiple types of ducks, a white egret, and even a kestrel which was dive-bombing a sharp-shinned hawk. There were also 10 white crowned sparrows. As well as a rare Bufflehead Duck in the pond.
"It's a fun day looking at all these species. At each site we saw dozens or more birds. We drove along Balch Park Road, Blue Oak Ranch Reserve," said Sam Weiser, of Sequoia Riverlands Trust, SRT.
Three students from Monache High School who had never been birding joined the group and seemed to enjoy themselves watching the birds and learning about the ecosystems all around. They saw nesting boxes for birds in the trees that were color coded along the cow trail through the ranch.
There were other volunteers from Americorps and SRT who helped with the bird count early in the morning.
There was a dead oak tree that teemed with a dozen kinds of birds that were probably finding grubs and insects for their dinner. There were Acorn Woodpeckers, Oak Titmouse, a Raven, White breasted Nuthatch, Flickers, and more.
The birders also spotted a Ruby Crowned Kinglet bird that was also catching insects. Under the blue oak trees the birders spotted mushrooms growing, which they didn't touch.
They also found a rain pool under the trees, which was described by Hansen as a Winter rain pool, or vernal pool, something like a large puddle, which would dry up as soon as it got warm. It would probably last until March. There were all kinds of plants and microorganisms growing in the water.
There was a lot of green grass on the hills due to the recent rain. All the grass brings insects which the birds eat.
Visiting from SCICON, Nancy Maldonado asked if the low water in the large pond at the ranch would account for the decrease in birds. And less water and water quality would definitely affect the amount of birds attracted to the large pond at Circle J.
After 4 p.m. when it was starting to get dark everyone was getting ready to call it a day, and head off in their various directions.
They stopped at a local restaurant and talked about the bird count in general and began planning for next year.
"Thank you for birding with us today," said Nancy Bruce, former site director at Circle J-Norris Ranch, "It wouldn't have happened without you," she said to Joan Parker, Amanda and Morgan Driver, Barbara Brydolf, Robert Hansen, Matt Deuser, and Fagudes.
Bruce and the other birders estimated they counted close to 5,000 birds from 120 species. And there were a total of 23 birders involved in the count.