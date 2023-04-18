The Springville community had more than 80 volunteers on Saturday to help shovel mud and sand and remove the debris left by the flooding of the Tule River in early March.
As volunteers arrived at Springville School they were asked to sign in and were given a list of addresses of homes that had been affected on La Colina Drive, Globe Drive, Highway 190, Tule River Drive, Pine Drive and Balch Park Road. The volunteers drove to the homes and started working.
Kathy Everett, a resident of Balch Park Road, said she was thankful to the volunteers who filled up a large trailer full of debris that was either left or destroyed by the flooding.
“It gives me hope,” Everett said. “Hope in a hopeless world … It’s overwhelmingly wonderful and such a blessing. Their willingness is unbelievable.”
Everett said she woke up at 3 a.m. on March 10 and that she had all of the boulders in the Tule River, which runs behind her home, moving.
“I knew I was going to have to leave, but due to the outdoor lighting being poor here I figured that if I fell it would create another problem,” Everett said. “So, I said, ‘Let’s be smart and wait until daylight.’”
She said prior to the flooding, she and her husband had 80 sandbags and lined the inside of the house and the outside of the house and all of the openings and some outside structures as well as the street.
“We thought we were sitting good,” Everett said. “At about 6 o’clock I opened up the curtains and the water was coming through the air conditioner and through the windows so I knew I was in trouble and God is so good.”
Everett said a student from Strathmore High School who lives up the street called her at about 5:45 a.m. and asked where she was and she told him she was in the house and he picked up her dog and she was able to evacuate.
Everett said she’s lost so much property due to boulders being moved and now she has sand all around her home.
“I now have beachfront property,” Everett joked. “I’ve got to tell you — it feels good on the feet!”
Jacob Ashcraft, a volunteer, said he served on Saturday because he knows it’s the right thing to do and because it makes him a better person.
Volunteers on Tule River Drive worked on removing debris and dirt from homes.
Maxine Morales, a resident on Tule River Drive, said she had three to four inches of sand and debris that came over from the Tule River and a few volunteers helped remove it from around her home.
“I actually have a path to my front door now,” Morales said. “Which I’m grateful for because that was at least three inches of sand. They were able to shovel that out for me and I’m just so happy that I can actually see the cement walkway now. They’ve been doing a great job. I'm actually able to see my grass now, which was covered in sand.”
Melissa Cohea, a member of the First Baptist Church of Springville and coordinator of the clean-up, said two of the three homes that needed mud removed were completed by volunteers on Saturday.
“Even though we had a smaller group, so much was accomplished,” Cohea said. “We had some very happy homeowners. I want to help everyone, but we really tried to focus on the people who are actually living in their homes.”
Cohea said the First Baptist Church of Springville is a small congregation and after the flooding occurred she saw Mimi Schuler, a JustServe specialist, who's also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at a store and shared what she was doing and that was when the two decided to work together to serve the community.
According to Cohea, volunteers also came from the Springville Church of the Nazarene, The Lighthouse of Springville, the Sequoia Christian Fellowship, the First Baptist Church of Springville, the Catholic Mission and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lunch was provided by Stoney Creek Eagle Feather Trading Post, Cohea said. Snacks were provided by Porterville Area Coordinating Council and Grocery Outlet, which also provided the bottles of water that went to the work sites with the volunteers. Springville School allowed volunteers to use the parking lot and donated water.
According to Cohea, theSpringville Mountain Lions Club and the Springville Women’s Club paid to have flyers about the event printed and mailed to every home in Springville encouraging community members to volunteer.
Cohea said the floods have changed the community of Springville.
“It has forced people to realize, it is not stuff that matters, it is relationships,” Cohea said. “Stuff can be gone and destroyed quickly, making the things that matter the priority.”
Individuals wanting to volunteer, or people who were affected by the flood and who need help can call, or text Cohea, 559-719-7062. Another way individuals can find opportunities to serve within their communities is by visiting JustServe.org.