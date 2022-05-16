A river bed fire caused the voluntary evacuations of those in the south area of East Porterville on Monday.
Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Fire Officials were called to the area of the Eagle Nest RV Resort off of Highway 190 east of Porterville for a report of a fire a mile and a half from the resort.
The fire was near Highway 190 to the Portervlle Developmental Center. The fire jumped to the north side of the river.
California Highway Patrol officers were controlling traffic while firefighters put out the fire.
Evacuations were underway in the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue and the river and East of Sunset Street.
As of Monday afternoon the fire had burned 25 acres and was 10 percent contained, the Tulare County Fire Department reported. Voluntary evacuations were given to residents along the north side of the Tule River along Success Drive.
As of Monday afternoon there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. As of Monday afternoon there were 150 personnel working the fire.