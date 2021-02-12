Even during the COVID-19 pandemic during the last year, the housing market has continued to be solid.
And in the Visalia-Porterville area, the housing market has been more than solid, it's been hot. One of the hottest markets in the nation, in fact. That's according to insurify.com which rated the 20 hottest housing markets in the nation. Visalia-Porterville came in at No. 20.
Insurify.com is a website that compares insurance rates. It also conducts numerous studies from the cities that have the highest auto theft rates to the hottest housing markets.
Insurify reported demand for homes actually grew considerably during 2020 and the trend shows no signs of slowing down in 2021. Its study used two standards to measure how hot an area's housing market is: How long a house stays on the market and how many views a house receives. The data used for the survey was collected from data compiled by Realtor.com.
Areas received a hotness score from 1 to 100. “Despite the economic downturn from the pandemic, Visalia-Porterville's housing market has been incredibly resilient,” insurify.com stated.
Homes in the Visalia-Porterville area are selling nearly twice as fast as the national average. The average time it takes for a home to be sold in America is 76 days.
But in 2020 the average amount of time it took for a home to be sold in the Visalia-Porterville area was 49 days. The Visalia-Porterville area received a score of 84.8.
The median price, which essentially measures how much a typical home sells for, has gone up by more than 15 percent over the last year. Insurify.com reported the median price of a home in America was $346,162 in January, 2021 as compared to $300,045 in January, 2020.
Insurify.com reported houses in the hottest housing markets in the country weren't the most affordable, bu they weren't the most expensive either. That was generally the case in Visalia-Porterville where the median price of a home was $332,525, 2.2 percent below the national average.
Six of the 20 hottest housing markets were in California. The Sacramento area ranked No. 15 with a score of 89.1. Houses are pricy in the Sacramento area with a median cost of $549,050. But on average it only took 39 days for a house to be sold in the Sacramento area.
Just ahead of Sacramento was Fresno which ranked No. 14. Fresno's score was 89.8, its median price was $337,050 and on average it took 37 days for a house to be sold.
Other California areas that made the top 20 were: Modesto, No. 9, 91.0, $439,999, 40 days for a home to be sold; and Stockton-Lodi, No. 5, 94.0, $467,535, 41 days.
The hottest housing market in American is also in California in the Vallejo-Fairfield area, with a score of 96.9, a price of $496,750 and 32 days on average for a home to stay on the market.
Information on the study can be found at https://insurify.com/insights/cities-with-the-hottest-real-estate-markets-2021/