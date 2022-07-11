Last year’s Windy Fire and other large wildfires in 2020 weren’t even on the books yet when Sequoia Forest Service realized in 2019 substantial drought-related tree mortality and large high-severity wildfires changed the forest to such a degree that a planning effort started in 2012 needed a reboot.
That plan is nearly complete and a draft of the forest plan expected to guide Sequoia National Forest for at least the next 15 years was released last month. A virtual public meeting to provide information about the plan is set for 6 p.m. today.
The meeting was originally planned to be in-person, but due to increased transmission rate of COVID-19 in Tulare, Kern and Fresno counties, virtual meetings for both Sequoia and Sierra National Forests have been set, the Forest Service said in a news release. The Sierra National Forest meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Sequoia National Forest covers 1.1 million acres of Tulare, Kern and Fresno counties and includes the 328,000 acre Giant Sequoia National Monument created by President Bill Clinton in 2000. However, the forest plan doesn't apply to the monument, which the agency manages with a plan approved in 2012.
A Forest Service land management plan is much like a general plan for a city or county, intended to be strategic, establishing not just the overall desired conditions of a national forest, but also the general direction for achieving those conditions. The forest plan sets the stage for future actions and decisions and is prepared along with an environmental impact statement meeting requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act.
On the Sequoia, the planning effort has been complicated by wildfires of increasing size and intensity.
“I have personally witnessed this increase in size and severity of fires on the Sequoia,” Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson noted in the draft record of decision released along with the latest plan. “In 2021, the Castle, French, Walkers, Windy and KNP Complex fires totaled almost 400,000 acres, of which over 240,000 acres occurred on the Sequoia National Forest. Much of this acreage was stand-replacing fire, burning at moderate and high intensities. The need to increase the pace and scale … to restore forest health and resilience has never been more pressing.”
FORMER PLAN
The Sequoia last completed a forest plan in 1988, followed by the 1990 Mediated Settlement Agreement, intended to settle disagreement about that plan. Parties to the agreement included the state of California, the Tule River Tribe, environmental, recreation and business organizations and timber interests.
The establishment of Giant Sequoia National Monument in April 2000 changed course for land within that territory. But it took two tries and litigation before the current plan to manage that land was released in September 2012.
Earlier that year the Forest Service instituted a new planning rule and SQF teamed up neighboring Sierra and Inyo national forests to update forest plans — officially known as land management plans. In 2016 the three forests issued a joint draft environmental impact statement and intended to move forward to the next stages in the planning process.
But by 2019 it was clear the environment on the Sequoia and Sierra Forests had changed considerably. Inyo completed its forest plan in 2019 and the other two forests assessed the impact of drought and wildfire, resulting in draft plans just released.
“One of the most striking outcomes of these changing environmental conditions is tree mortality,” Benson said. “Scientists estimate that there are now approximately 60.2 million dead trees in the Sierra and Sequoia National Forests killed by drought, insects and diseases. Projections are that tree mortality will continue and potentially worsen over the coming decade.”
WHAT'S IN THE PLAN?
Benson outlined three revision topics covered in the plan — fire management, ecological integrity and sustainable recreation and designated areas.
As to fire, she said four strategic fire management zones address the need to return fire to its ecological role on the landscape, while providing for community safety, minimizing impacts and reducing risk to sensitive natural resources.
“The forest plan authorizes an increase in the pace and scale of restoration in the form of fuel reduction treatments (such as mechanical thinning and prescribed burning) with an emphasis in operationally strategic locations across the landscape,” she said, noting this will include managing naturally-caused fires when this is safe.
The plan also seeks to increase the pace and scale of active vegetation management, the forest supervisor said.
“As part of my decision, the Sequoia will continue to produce timber (saw logs) and locally important forest products, such as fuel wood,” she noted.
Finding a way to balance recreation demand and the environment, and even competing recreational interests, was also a challenge of the plan.
“With increasing visitor use, this plan direction will provide a framework for managing visitor use and a diversity of recreation opportunities now and into the future,” she said, noting that unmanaged recreation, including development of rock-climbing routes at newly discovered climbing areas, user-created mountain bike trails, dispersed camping in sensitive ecosystems and motorized vehicle use outside designated travel routes are particular concerns.
The original draft plan included various alternatives, including keeping to the existing plan. Alternatives A through E are described and Benson noted she decided on a variation of Alternative B. She said Alternative B-modified was developed in response to public comments “and to provide for better alignment with contemporary conservation and/or recovery strategies for several at-risk species including California spotted owl and rare plants.”
Hector Guerra, chief environmental planner for Tulare County, was among those submitting comments to the draft EIS and favored the original Alternative D over B.
“The forest’s health within Tulare County has been devastated by drought resulting in tree mortality and leaving large acreage of the forest vulnerable to bark beetle infestation and catastrophic wildfire,” Guerra wrote. “Dead and dying trees pose significant environmental, ecological, safety, economic, and other risks to the forest and Tulare County's ability to benefit from a healthy, well maintained, and accessible forest.”
Steve Brink of the California Forest Association also preferred Alternative D, noting his belief it “would provide greater opportunities to recover the economic value of wood products from dead and dying trees.”
But Joan Parker, representing Tulare County Audubon, said she preferred the focus of Alternative C, noting “along with many other environmental organizations, we support a three-fold increase in the amount of ecologically beneficial fire.”
The three were among many who shared their views during the draft plan’s public comment period.
PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT
The revised draft environmental impact statement for the plan was published on June 28, 2019, followed by a 90-day comment period. The Forest Service reported a total of 7,340 submissions were received during that public review period and 634 were considered unique submissions, although 6,670 comments were identical submissions stemming from campaign letters sent by 36 separate organizations and groups.
A planning team reviewed each submission and identified individual comments, assigning subject codes to track and organize responses. Strategies were developed to address the issues brought up by the commenters. Comments determined to be substantive were published in Appendix H (part of Volume 5 of the Final Environmental Impact Statement), along with response from the Forest Service.
Forest Planner Keith Fox, who has worked on the project for about a year and a half, confirmed objections will be accepted only from those who previously submitted substantive formal comments regarding the proposed plans during scoping of other designated public comment opportunities. Issues raised in objections must be based on issues previously raised unless they're based on new information.
LEARN MORE
Documents related to the forest plan for Sequoia National Forest and other information are online at bit.ly/3c4deKX.
The virtual meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Access it online at bit.ly/3yxnPFC
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist based in Tehachapi and a former editor of The Recorder. She can be reached at claudia@claudiaelliott.net.