The victim in Thursday morning’s deadly stabbing in Porterville has been identified as 52-year-old Harden Gregorio Zagala of Porterville.
The initial person of interest, Milagros “America” Hernandez, has been located and questioned.
Tulare County Sheriff's Detectives have now identified 32-year-old Justin James Gileau as the suspect in the murder.
A homicide warrant has been issued for his arrest. Gileau is a transient and lives around the Tule River in Porterville.
He was last seen walking in the area of Plano and Date Thursday just before 8 p.m. Gileau should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 559-733-6218.
At about 3:15 a.m. Thursday, TCSO Deputies were called to the area of Plano and River in Porterville for people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone had been stabbed.
When Deputies arrived, they found Zagala dead.