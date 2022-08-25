Tuesday evening at the Porterville Historical Museum featured a number of well known community members from the Zonta Club as well as Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores, Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow and retired Tulare County Deputy District Attorney Robert Dempsie to discuss human trafficking.
Ward said to the large audience, "I want to pull back the veil and show you the real picture of human trafficking."
He mainly discussed sex trafficking, but said there's also labor trafficking, which is basically modern day slavery. He talked about some of the causes for trafficking, the forms it takes, and how to recognize it or what to be suspicious of. And how it can happen.
Ward talked about social media, dating websites, relationship websites, personal ads, and their inherent dangers, saying you literally don't know who's behind these ads. Many of the sites can be hidden, they're hard to trace.
He also said today often the word "pimp" isn't viewed as a 'bad" term by the younger generations.
He spoke about how teens can be moved from one place to the next, and shared an audio of a 911 call from a 16 year old teenager whom they rescued at a McDonald's in Fresno, and where she'd been, from one area of California, across many county lines, and into the Central Valley.
She was rescued in Fresno. The girl was scared, a runaway, hiding, had been trafficked, prostituted, and felt trapped. "It was a very eye opening experience," said Ward.
He said often the "John" offers these young teens something better than they had. They're often seduced by fancy cars and money.
He showed slides and a video of a young girl talking to the investigator at the DA's office about her experience, and her feelings, and it was chilling to see how desensitized she was, she almost didn't realize how horrific it was, what she was involved in.
Ward said, "We have a crisis of self-worth with young people. It often stems from broken homes, lack of understanding, lack of relationships. They are isolated from friends and family.
He said, "This young woman is not even phased by the guy, or "John" wanting to try 'it' on with her."
Ward said 15 year old “Bianca,” "Felt trapped, and thought she couldn't leave," the so-called relationship, with her "John," whom she thought was her boyfriend, who expected her to make money "working" with men.
He said in the interview with the TCDA investigator the young woman, "Bianca" was trying to remember how many guys she was "working" with.
Ward said human trafficking is common and prevalent, and is "happening right before our eyes."
He said it's often complex finding out the whys and wherefores of what happens to these young girls and, not so often, boys in human trafficking cases, and he also said young LGBTQ persons are also targeted.
He said parents need to be aware of what their children are looking at.
Onlyfans is a paid member site, and you can't see what's on the website unless you pay to see. Also What'sApp, can't be seen. Also SnapChat — these websites allow people to sell a commodity, and Onlyfans for instance has been linked to criminal street gangs, Ward said.
Many of the ads you can see online are backed by organized crime, he said.
There were many questions from the audience, and many people wanted to help. The Zonta Club is known for their advocacy for young girls and women. So is the Central California Family Crisis Center. There were many women from both institutions, as well as many educators, local doctors, and influential community leaders, and their husbands.
Ward said teachers in middle school are often the first responders to help teenagers in need, and parents can do a lot to help.
He suggested parents be aware of the photos their teens or children have on their phones, and the photos are all tagged with the date, where they were taken, and when, because phones all have GPS.
These photos and phones all have data that make children and teens accessible. And this is where human trafficking can start said Ward.
Castellow spoke about the statistics of human trafficking in Porterville. There have been 22 cases filed by the DA.
“Juveniles are being exploited in these crimes and the PPD and law enforcement have undercover operations in place,” Castellow said. “We proactively go after these people.”
"Mr. Ward, your presentation was so enlightening," said Flores, who also asked about what people in the community could do to help.
Ward then spoke about their new independent non-law enforcement Human Trafficking task force which is community based and led by Kelly Amend, who's the Task Force Coordinator. For more information go to www.stophumantraffikingtc.com.
Ward spoke about when they started working with investigators and what they learned, and things have changed through the years as they've learned more.
He also spoke briefly about the case having to do with the February 18, 2020 Porterville Library Fire, and said he was sorry, and he didn't agree with how the case was adjudicated. Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones were killed in the fire.
Judge Hugo Loza dismissed the charges of murder against the two teens accused of setting the fire and also dismissed the charges of arson against one of the teens. The other teen still faces arson charges and is scheduled to return to court on September 28.
Ward said they've given many presentations to the schools, and it's sometimes difficult to figure out what they can tell the kids. With older kids it's not so difficult, he said
But he said the most important thing is that teens learn about healthy relationships. Teenage girls are the main targets of trafficking.
"If you think you see something, report it," he said. Everyone can be a first responder, he said.
A middle school teacher in the audience spoke about teachers talking "about the season" usually in spring, and young people don't have respect for each other or their bodies.
Karen Vanni, Zonta Club Advocate, said, "We would love to develop a hotline number to help with human trafficking along with the Family Crisis Center."
There was continued discussion and Amend spoke about the task force, and various other audience members spoke about their advocacy in the community. Community leaders Daniel Figueroa spoke about events they sponsor in the Burton School District, and he thanked Ward and Castellow for their support and the whole presentation.
HTTFTC Coordinator Amend said she really appreciated there were people who were willing to rally to support the anti-trafficking efforts. "We have a wonderful team."
Zonta is an international organization that believes in building a better world for women and girls through advocacy,” Vanni said. “Preventing violence against women and girls is the cornerstone of Zonta and our local club is heavily involved in a partnership with the Family Crisis Center to raise awareness on this important social issue.
“My personal experience of working with teenage parents for 35 years has shown men that human trafficking has been in our community for many years, we simply didn't know that's what it was. Now that we know, we can and should do better.”
Vanni added she can attest to the lack of young girls and boys knowing what a healthy relationship is. “Teachers are usually on the front lines of this issue and they need our support,” she said. “This is another focus of our local Zonta Club and we will be kicking off the Girls Circle curriculum in a local elementary school very soon.”