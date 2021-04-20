A free demonstration on making ribbon art will be presented by Jenny Vasquez at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Porterville Art Association.
In 2008, Vasquez began taking classes at Porterville College where she receives special services through the Disability Resource Center. In 2019, Jeanette Brewer and Che Hinojosa of the Porterville Art Association visited the college to scout for students majoring in art.
The purposes of the Porterville Art Association are to establish and maintain a center for the arts in the community, to promote multicultural arts in the area, and to heighten community awareness of the arts through educational programs, art exhibits and art scholarships and meaningful art activities.
Brewer and Hinojosa visited the office of Jim Entz and were fortunate to meet some of his art students. The purpose of the visit was to recruit art majors for PAA Student Scholarshipwhich were given to Porterville College students and local residents.
In addition, Brewer and Hinojosa visited Porterville College 's art department to see if there were art students interested in joining PAA for an all paid expense field trip to the Cedar Sinai Center in Los Angeles for an art gallery tour.
The scope of this field trip was to teach Porterville College students about the collection of paintings, drawings, photos, limited edition prints, and sculptures that are on display at the center. Cedar Sinai Center offers multiple courses for mental health, substance abuse, anger management, bullying and grief and loss.
The staff members of the Disability Resource Center at Porterville College are reputable in focusing on the wellness of its student population. They strive to assist students to reach their potential. Wellness includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. In 2019, three art majors from Porterville College traveled with Board members of the Porterville Art Association to the Cedar Sinai Center for a full day of learning. They enjoyed the opportunity of meeting the gallery curator, visiting the four Healing Gardens, the north and south garages, art exhibits, steel-tube sculptural pavilion, light installation, photos, murals, and fine dining.
During that time, Vasquez introduced herself as being a long-term student, student of the Disability Resource Center, and the President of the art club. She's currently an on-line learner at the college.
Her major is undetermined at this time. She plans to earn an AA degree in Liberal Arts or Child Development.
The free demonstration on how to make ribbons will be featured at 10 a.m. Saturday at the PAA gallery , 151 North Main Street, Porterville. The demonstration is open to the public.
Vasquez will demonstrate on how to do the ribbon, then include the audience in an on-hands learning activity. Vasquez is providing all materials free of cost to participants. There's free parking in the front and rear of the gallery.