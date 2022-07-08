Tim Vanni has had a long career with the Porterville Unified School District. Born in Van Nuys, the two time Olympic freestyle wrestler started as a student at Monache High and then graduating from Cal State Bakersfield.
And after 30 years in education it's now culminating with one more season of high school wrestling. Vanni has retired from teaching, but will be the PHS wrestling coach for one more year next season.
Vanni started his education career all the way back in the early 90's when he started teaching and coaching at Porterville High in the 1992-1993 school year. He took hold of physical fitness, circuit training, wrestling, handball, tennis, golf, and all sorts of other fun sports and physical education. Vanni dedicated a large portion of his life to assisting, coaching, and guiding many young people at Porterville High School and beyond.
“I can say that everyone I've worked with, from Ally Manning who brings me Starbucks, Coach Juan (Jimenez) who coached with me for 27 years, William “Bill” Buckley who was a huge contributor to Tulare County, they're all wonderful and it's always a pleasure,” Vanni said. It's been a blessing to work with them and the students to help make our community better than before.”
Before his teaching career, Vanni had an impressive wrestling pedigree on the mat, including finishing second and third in the 1987 and and 1991 Pan-American Games. He finished fourth in the 1988 Summer games in Seoul, South Korea where he took on both the Gold (Takashi Kobayashi of Japan) and Bronze (Sergey Karamchakov of the U.S.S.R.) winners in the Men's Light-Flyweight, Freestyle division. Following that was the 1992 games in Barcelona, Spain where Vanni would take on Reiner Heugabel of Germany and eventually finish fifth.
“The wrestling days are long ago, I knew back then that what I needed to do was use that knowledge and pass it on with the kids,” Vanni said. “Coaching was the catalyst that would help me impact the whole community. That includes KLAWs (Kids Love Amature Wrestling) which we've been doing for 29 years. I stepped down from KLAWs to focus on this last year in high school but the love will always be there.”
Vanni has shown, many times over, his love for athletics. “Learning from my old coaches and mentors at Cal State I was always trying to make PE something everyone wanted to do,” he said. “It was awesome when I saw how many kids are just wanting to go outside and play and be physical.
“That was always great, and I continue to be impressed by the students. We have five of the top 10 schools in the state within competition range and we've broken past those schools before despite being from such a smaller school.”
When recounting some wrestling stories, Vanni brought up one from his first year of teaching. “I remember there was a funny moment my first year. Eddie Ramos (PHS Hall of Famer) was wrestling Brandon Fox at state and Jake Ferrero said 'I bet ya Eddie loses this one.' He bet me that Eddie couldn't do it, he wouldn't win. I said 'I bet ya he can!' We shook hands and decided a steak and lobster dinner would be a fair prize. I had faith in Eddie, he was raring to go that whole competition. So needless to say after Eddie won state, I got a very nice dinner thanks to that.”
With a hearty laugh Vanni continued speaking about his previous students. Ramos, Yero Washington, and Mason Pengilly also came up, with Pengilly's winning of the national title being a bright moment.
They all, along with Joe Soto, won state titles under Vanni at PHS.
“When I look back, the exciting part of the program was when we saw just what we could do with what we had. There was a time where we went through 12 athletics teachers in 15 years back in the '80s-'90s, we only had two state qualifiers before that. There were a lot of Valley Champs we had won in the '60s for sure. However since the introduction of the State Championships, we hadn't been able to even come close to reaching that goal.
“My goal was to add consistency for getting these kids better. Wrestling wouldn't be the end all be all. It'll throw a lot of obstacles your way just like life; and you can learn to adapt from them. We always stressed that grades are number one. If you can focus on your studies first, you'll be able to play and you can go further on into college or vocational training.”
When asked about how he felt, Vanni said “It's really been a blessing, and I'm going to miss everyone immensely. The goal for me was always to give back as much as I got from the community. I don't think I can ever thank the city and the folks of Porterville enough.
“Coach (Drew) Williams back in Monache and my Cal State mentors helped me with not only my wrestling career but further. You glean a lot of things about how you'd like to coach, and how you'd like to encourage how the game's played, when you really try to learn from people.”