The Burton track program had a journey ahead of itself back in 2018 as head coaches Blain Smothermon and Levi Reynaga came together to build an impressive program that now has 145 athletes.
Starting in early 2018, Smothermon, who's also Burton Middle School's athletic director, and Reynaga started with just under 10 student athletes trying out for the team. Even with a small turnout, Reynaga and Smothermon kept their sights high and kept their program open to all who'd like to try.
“It's always a bit harder to pitch track and field to kids when compared to baseball or basketball, but we found that our students kept grabbing their friends to bring along and we slowly grew from just ten, to twenty, to thirty athletes involved in our program,” Smothermon said.
“We kept busy during COVID lock downs, we kept talking and making ways to still get our students active while being safe. Coach Reynaga and I kept thinking about how we could gather the resources we needed, and we came up with a good idea. We decided to have our track team include our sixth graders as well. This brought us up to more of the district level where we were able to enroll our 5th through 8th graders.
With more kids comes more coaching and we were able to get some amazing coaches together like Jewelia Maniss and Carlos Herrera our 4th -6thgrade coaches, Fernando Gonzalez and Greg Rogers are our jumping coaches, Victor Leyva is our throwing coach, Kenneth Pettit is our hurdles coach, and Priscila Lopez is our sprinting coach. They've all been such huge help in getting our program to this place. They're all very focused on bringing a fun and respectable level of play to our kids.”
With the COVID restrictions coming down in 2020, Smothermon and Reynaga did their best to prepare their student athletes for the coming years. The team would progress much further, rising all the way to this year's Youth Valley Championships on May 6 at Buchanan. This year, Burton had an astounding 52 Valley qualifiers, with 36 Valley placers, and 21 Valley Champions. They include:
Youth Boys - 3000m (Raymond Martin 2nd ); Midget Boys 4x4 Relay (1st - Isaac Robles, Mason Cabatu, Rodrigo Gutiérrez, Reyes Campos); Midget Girls 4x4 Relay (1st - Naidene Alcantar, Victoria Medina, Natalia Torrez, Melissa Rodriguez); Midget Boys 4x1 Relay (3rd - Mason Cabatu, Reyes Campos, Daniel Robles, Rodrigo Guitterrez); Midget Girls 4x1 Relay (1st - Keatyn Baxter, Naidene Alcantar, Zayra Rodriguez, Melissa Rodriguez)
Midget Girls – 1500m (Natalia Torrez 1st ); Bantam Boys - 100m (Elijah Jones 1st); Boys Midget – 100m (Mason Cabatu 1st); Midget Girls - 100m (Keatyn Baxter 4th); Youth Boys - 100m (Ricardo Martinez 3rd ); Midget Girls - 800m (Natalia Torrez 4th); Midget Boys - 400m (Rodrigo Gutiérrez 3rd); Bantam Boys - 200m (Elijah Jones 1st); Midget Boys - 200m (Mason Cabatu 1st).
Midget Girls - 200m (Keatyn Baxter 3rd); Midget Boys 4x8 Relay (1st - Isaac Robles, Matthew Castillo, Caleb Maciel, Anthony Luna); Youth Boys 4x8 Relay (2nd - Quintinn Spindler, Isiah Munoz, Raymond Martin, Frankie Bermudez); Bantam Boys Javelin Throw (Sawyer Rafanan 4th).
“We're now sitting at just under 150 student athletes, we were able to fully field for every event and then some,” Smothermon said. “The only way we were able to do this was thanks to our amazing support staff, our transport team bringing the kids to where they need to go, our nutrition team for all of our food, and of course our school board for everything.”
“Our kids are going to go on and progress into all the schools in town, with PHS, MHS, even a few to Summit. So to help instill this kind of sportsmanship and good will, where our kids are often complimented on it, is really amazing. It's our first year at this scale, but we're really looking forward to putting an even more concentrated effort behind these kids.”