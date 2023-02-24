FRESNO — What does a Valley title mean to the Lindsay High girls basketball team?
“Everything,” Lindsay's Melanie Millan said. “Literally, everything — Every day at practice, Saturdays. We didn't practice Sunday but we played for each other on Sundays.”
The No. 5 seeded Cardinals were dominant almost from the start in beating No. 2 seeded Matilda Torres 53-27 to win the Division VI Central Section title on Friday morning at Selland Arena in a game that was that close.
Millan was named Player of the Game after putting up 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. “I'm surprised. Of course I'm pround of myself,” said Millan about her peformance, but Millan was also quick to give credit to her teammates.
Now it's onto the State Playoffs for the Cardinals (21-12). “I'm excited,” Millan said. “As long as we play as a team I think we'll be just fine.”
LHS coach David Nucum said he was also looking forward to seeing what his team can do in the state playoffs.
“My girls are very competitive,” Nucum said. “They will play anywhere they can, any team they can. It will be another challenge for them.”
Nucum said his team was more than up for the challenge on Friday. “This is the best we've played as a team all season,” he said. They played together. They moved the ball around. That's what makes them so dangerous.”
It's been a quick trip to the top for Nucum, who has taken the Cardinals to the Valley title in just he second year as head coach. “It means a lot,” said Nucum about his program already being able to win a Valley title when he began last year with a goal of just getting as many girls to play as possible.
He said his team started really “believing in themselves” when they made their playoff run. “We kind of stepped it up a notch,” Nucum said.
Millan hit four three-pointers on her way to scoring 21 points. After Torres hit a three for the opening basket of the game to take a 3-0 lead, LHS took command the rest of the way.
Melanie Navarro scored Lindsay's first two baskets to give LHS a 4-3 lead. After Torres retook the lead 5-4, Lindsay took a lead it would never relinquish as Jaden Perez hit a three to give the Cardinals a 7-5 lead.
That began a 15-0 run that was part of a 19-2 run that gave LHS a 19-5 lead early in the second quarter. Millan hit her first three during the run to give LHS a 15-5 lead late in the first quarter and Lindsay led 17-5 after one period.
After Torres went on a mini 5-0 run early in the second quarter to close to within 19-10, Lindsay again answered with a 9-2 run that was capped by another three from Millan to take a 28-12 lead late in the second quarter. Lindsay led 28-13 at halftime.
The Cardinals continued to gradually build their lead to 41-20 at the end of three quarters. Torres began the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to close to within 41-25 but Ava Ayon hit a three for LHS to put Lindsay back up 44-25.
Torres answered with a three to close to within 44-28 but a 6-0 run by the Cardinals gave them their biggest lead at 50-28 and essentially sealed the win. Torres went on 9-0 run late to close within 50-27 before Millan hit her last three for the final margin.
Perez scored six points and Navarro added six points for LHS.