Porterville High boys swim coach Lance Hyder summed it up perfectly.
“Wow this was a big one,” he said. His comments came after the Porterville bous swim team won the Division II Valley title on Saturday in Bakersfield.
It’s the first valley title in swimming won by a team from the city of Porterville. “We have been chasing this for years,” Hyder said.
PHS had two previous second place finishes at Valley.
In the process of winning Valley PHS finshed the season unbeaten. “They are an exceptional group of boys that have worked very hard to function together as a team,” Hyder said.
The title was truly a team effort as PHS scored in every event. PHS won with 224.50 points to outdistance second place Righetti (208), Madera (207), Orcutt (205) and fifth place Golden West (184)
One highlight of the meet came on Friday when Ethan Merritt broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 59.28. Merritt broke the record set by Kyle Grissom, who went on to become an All-American at USC.
Merritt’s win in the 100 breaststroke in Saturday's finals was Porterville’s only win in the meet. But PHS had plenty of second to 16th place finishes to pile up points.
Porterville had numerous time drops in the meet. “We competed with a lot of heart,” Hyder said.
Porterville's place second in the 200 medley relay as Dylan Wiggins, Merritt, Chase Fisher and Diego Gutierrez finished in 1:42.35. The Panthers took third in the 200 free relay with Diego Gutiterrez, Xavier Gutierrez, Nick True and Merritt finishing in 1:31.41. The Porterville boys took sixth in the 400 free relay as Fisher, Wiggins, Jake Kroutil and True finished in 3:31.31.
Porterville's title didn't come without drama. It was initially thought Golden West had won the title after their apparent fourth place finish in the 400 free relay. But it was ruled the Trailblazers had used an ineligible swimmer and Golden West was knocked down to fifth.
“Many thanks to our swim families and friends for their support in helping these athletes compete on a high level,” coach Hyder said.
PHS GIRLS TAKE THIRD
After an undefeated EYL season, Porterville's girls finished third in the Division II meet with 161 points behind Tehachapi (201) and Righetti (213).
The PHS girls also had numerous time drops. Alondra Arroyo-Rico placed seventh in the 200 I.M. At 2:35.20. Claire Lee also took sixth in the 500 free with an outstanding time of 5:34.84 for Porterville. Lee dropped nearly 7 seconds off her time over two days at the meet in the event.
Ahna Davis placed eighth in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.51, dropping her time by 1.63 seconds for the Panthers.
Porterville's girls finished third in the 200 free relay as Davis, Adelyne Merritt, Maycee Hyder and Lee finished in 1:47.18. Monache's girls finished fourth in the 200 free relay as Laney Cox, Mikayla Rodriguez, Skylar Malone and Ava LoBue finished in 1:47.86.
Porterville's girls took fourth in the 400 free relay as Hyder, Arroyo-Rico, Mary Catherine Strizic and Lee won in 3:59.59.
Also for Monache, Cox placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.33 and LoBue took fifth in the 200 free in 2:05.81.
“The girls worked really hard all season to do well in these relays and it really showed during the meet,” PHS coach Evan Thomas said. “I was so proud of them.”