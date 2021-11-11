The Monache girls tennis team was on the brink of elimination throughout the Division IV Central Section playoffs. But the Marauders were never eliminated.
No. 5 seeded Monache finished off a string of three straight close victories on the road in the playoffs by winning 5-4 at No. 3 seed Woodlake on Tuesday to win the Valley title. Monache came through to win in a 5-hour marathon in a match that began at 3 p.m. and ended at 8.
“It was a great Tuesday,” Monache coach Gary Perez said. “You can't be happier for the girls. It was a good day.'
It was the third straight 5-4 win on the road in the playoffs for Monache. In the quarterfinals, the Marauders played at No. 4 seed Tulare Western.
The two teams had split their two matches during the regular season but Monache won the rubber match 5-4. Then the Marauders won 5-4 at No. 1 Templeton.
Against Woodlake, Monache was on the verge of losing the match in singles as Woodlake was on the verge of clinching the match after taking a 3-1 lead. The Tigers had a chance to clinch the match if it could pull out two third set tiebreakers.
But Monache won both tiebreakers that went down to the wire. At No. 4 singles, Samantha Malone came back to win 2-6, 6-4, (12-10) for Monache and at No. 6 singles, Serina Moon came back after losing the second set to win 6-4, 4-6, (11-9) for the Marauders. So instead of being down 5-1 and out of the match, Monache went into the doubles tied 3-3. Cynthia Kasis also had dominant 6-0, 6-0 win for Monache in singles.
Both Perez and the Woodlake coach altered their doubles lineups in an effort to gain a strategic advantage. But Monache had experience in using altered doubles lineups as Perez had altered his doubles lineups previously this season. “We used some of those pairings before and it paid off for us,” Perez said.
Woodlake moved its No. 1 doubles team to No. 2 and its No. 2 doubles team to No. 3 in an effort to game an advantage. But Alexa Baez and Kasis were able to beat Woodlake's No. 1 team convincingly 6-1, 6-3 to give Monache a 4-3 lead.
Elvira Gamboa and Anayeli Ramirez lost a close match at No. 3 doubles for Monache 5-7, 4-6 and that tied the match 4-4.
So the match came down to Monache's No. 1 doubles team of Maria Hernandez and Malone. Hernandez and Malone won the first set 6-3 but Woodlake came back to win the second set convincingly 6-1.
Perez said he's always concerned about losing the second set going into the third set tiebreaker. But in both matches in which Monache lost the second set it was able to pull out the third set tiebreaker as Moon won her singles match.
But even though Hernandez and Malone lost the second set 1-6 they rolled to a (10-3) win in the third set tiebreaker to clinch the Valley title. “They just started off strong and the momentum carried them through,” Perez said.
“This was a total team effort,” Perez added. “We got key wins from top to bottom in different matches, singles and doubles, on this championship run to raise that plaque.”