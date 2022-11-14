The Porterville High Panthers girls water polo team have pulled off a repeat of their 2021 Championship win with a victory against San Joaquin Memorial. The Panthers again celebrated after their CIF Central Section Division 3 championship.
After a strong battle on both sides PHS took the game 10-6 on Saturday at the Panthers' pool.
“I'm really proud of these girls” PHS coach Evan Thomas said. “They've really put in a lot of hard work in and out of the pool. We've had our eyes on this game since last year and this win has meant a lot to not just me but to all of our players.
Some of them are returning from last year so it's their second win in a row and some of them are first time players and it's great to see how they've come together this year as a team.”
PHS will open the CIF Northern California Division 3 quarterfinals as the No. 7 seed today when it travels to face No. 2 seed Stevenson in Pebble Beach at 4 p.m. today. If Porterville pulls off the upset it would travel to face either No. 3 seed Northgate or No. 6 seed Ripon on Thursday.
On Saturday the first quarter started off fast with Memorial making a mighty push against the Panthers defense. Panther goalies Audrey Gutierrez and Kasyn Witzel held strong the whole with Gutierrez stopping the first Memorial attack.
Turning it around quickly, Panthers Addy Merritt and Emmelie Moreno made two great plays assisted by Makenzie Hyder, Katelyn Hixon, and Greenley Wilson. Merritt and Moreno scored the first two goals for the Panthers with excellent control and fast throws that zoomed by their opponents.
Both teams took a timeout to gather themselves as the middle of the first quarter went on. With some fast swimming, Panther Amalie Entenman made a fast pass to Cailin Moody after being stopped by an Memorial defender. Moody took the ball and whipped it over to Chanelle Millan who took the shot and scored the Panthers final goal of the first quarter.
Now in the lead 3-0 the Panthers continued their hard work. The Memorial offense wasn't letting up and pressured the PHS defense greatly.
After a fast series of passes Memorial scored and put their first goal on the board moving the score to 3-1. The rest of the second quarter had a lot of great defensive plays with the Panthers Gutierrez saving a ball from the PHS goal and then tossing it over to Moreno and Hyder to take down the pool.
Millan had another great score for the Panthers with only two minutes left in the second quarter. Those last two minutes held three more attempted shots by Memorial the PHS defenders expertly stopped.
With the first half of the game now over, both teams doubled down on their efforts. Early in a Memorial attack Merritt made a fast grab for a lazily guarded ball and stole it right out from under Memorial. Merritt pushed but had to throw the ball over to Mary Catherine Strizic. Strizic looked to shoot but was blocked by three defenders, causing her to pass it back to Merritt.
Merritt made the attempt but it was blocked by the Memorial goalie. Another steal by Merritt during a Memorial offensive push did result in a goal for the Panthers.
Merritt took the ball and passed it back to her goalie Gutierrez who moved the ball to Jayla Roberts. Roberts swam hard and pushed her defender back before having to pass it to Moreno.
Moreno was swarmed by defenders and she had to pass the ball off to Hyder. Hyder couldn't take long as the shot clock ticked down and with a fiery throw, she slammed the ball into the net. Moreno had a second and third attempt on the Memorial net just minutes after, both of which she made with style, giving PHS a 7-1 lead.
The fourth quarter started with PHS in the lead 7-3 and just a few seconds later Hyder made a shot in the Memorial net. Now at 8-3 with 6:46 remaining, both teams continued to fight hard.
The Panthers Jayla Roberts earned a great shot thanks to the assist by Pearl Bravo and Haru Barajas. Roberts took the ball out and aimed carefully between two defenders for the shot and goal, now making the score 9-3.
Millan provided the final margin for the Panthers after a shot bounced off the goal post. She rebounded the ball and launched it past the Memorial goalie, right into the net for the Panthers. A few minutes remained in the quarter but Memorial only gained a single additional point before the buzzer sounded, ending the game at 10-6.