Also new to PUSD’s Porterville Military Academy are Sgt. Shaun Valdivia and Sgt. Janet Medina, who joined the team in August, 2022, and in late January 2023, respectively.
Valdivia is heading the TAC — Training Advising Counseling — for 11th grade and the 179 Charlie Co. — maintaining the safety and security of all the cadets at PMA while serving as the facilitator/teacher for the school’s 11th grade.
Valdivia spent 16 years with the U.S. Army before retiring, and 10 years at Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis Obispo where he worked with challenged-youth attending a 5-month resident program.
“Kids would come there and we would give them a helping hand,” Valdivia said. “Here, kids don’t need that. We teach the basics of applied leadership and how they can coach and mentor their peers to be a productive citizen.”
At PMA, Valdivia has done Recondo — Reconnaissance commando — and has taken PMA students to different events throughout California.
Valdivia attended Cat State San Bernardino towards his teaching credentials and is currently working on his bachelor's in management through the University of Phoenix.
In the past he was a youth flag football coach. He's also an avid hiker and paddle boarder.
“Kids love being around him. He is a magnet,” said Sgt. 1 Class Hector Delgadillo, PMA’s Marketing and Recruitment NCO.
Valdivia said he grew up in a rough background and should have been a statistic, and perhaps some of the students see a little of themselves in him.
“It’s all about being honest, genuine and forthcoming,” he said. “They’re amazing kids.”
Valdivia said it's rewarding to find quiet students who are quiet and passive and to work with them to help give them the mindset to be more vocal and to come out of their shells.
Valdivia said he loves Porterville and how education is big at PMA.
“It’s a blessing living here. The community took us in,” Valdivia said. “God wants me here and put me here for a reason.”
Medina received a degree in sociology from UC Santa Barbara and is currently working on her master's.
After college, Medina worked in a group home and has worked in youth development. She has also served as a mentor for First Generation students and has worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Medina served four years in the National Guard and is working on being a Staff Sergeant, after which, she plans on taking the Officer route and becoming a commissioned officer.
“It’s been a little challenging,” Medina said.
After working with challenged youth at the Grizzly Youth Academy at San Luis Obispo, she was used to the students living on campus.
“Here, they get to go home at the end of the day,” she said “It’s rewarding to have a normal high school/middle school program but with more support.”
Medina said the students have been accepting her and she has been learning the ways of every student.
In the past, Medina said, she was in the background, working on logistics and recruiting. Now, she enjoys spending time with the cadets outside.
“The town has been very welcoming and is very military friendly,” Medina said.