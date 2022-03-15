BY JAMIE A. HUNT
For The Recorder
An updated version of the Vagina Monologues was presented to an audience of 60 women and men from all over the Central Valley, all 18-and-older, on Saturday in the plush adapted foyer of the Barn Theater, where a small stage had been set up.
There were sparkling white lights, sofas, chairs, and regular seating at the back, with complimentary champagne for the audience, in a small intimate boutique gathering for this controversial Broadway show, that speaks about how women feel about their sexuality, or not, with a cast of five women in different narrated roles. In the play there's open discussion about rape, sexual abuse and more, which society should be aware of.
An Obie Award-winning tour of a forbidden zone, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it."
The monologues were written by Eve Ensler, and the show was directed by Denise Everhart with assistant director Kate Smith.
Everhart welcomed everyone and said, “Obviously, people don’t know what this play is about,” and she dedicated the show in loving memory to Nikki Edwards, “who would have loved the show.”
There was also a lot of laughter, with comedian Elaine Burruss opening the show with funny and risqué remarks about women, sexuality, and more, which had the audience hysterical and laughing. During the intermission she had the audience in fits of laughter with her remarks and audience feedback.
The cast of five actors/narrators were Barbra Black, Erika Arcos, Kate Smith, Madeline “Mads” Black, and Ambree Bough were marvelous in their roles. The show has many touching and thoughtful sequences, such as the grandmother speaking about her grandchild’s birth, and the woman speaking about the man who loves her, and also some hilariously funny parts.
There are also many hard truths and statistics shared; about incest, rape, rape used to terrorize and break women’s spirits during the Bosnian war, and any war; and FMG — Female Genital Mutilation, and more.
The grandmother says after she has witnessed the birth of her grandchild, “We forget about the vagina when children are born, women are completely exposed,” and during birth the vagina gets hurt, torn, and has to be repaired often, “The heart is able to forgive and repair, I was there.”
The Bosnian refugee woman spoke about how she was raped by soldiers, over and over, and they used a rifle, a broom, and other implements, and her vagina was torn, wounded, invaded, and butchered. She wasn’t the only one, and their village was burned down.
Some of the statistics about FMG: 3 million young girls, suffer Female Genital Mutilation and the effects last a woman’s whole life. There are all kinds horrific symptoms because of FMG, besides the lifelong pain, there 's often incontinence and more.
The audience at V.M. was almost exclusively female, with at least 10 or more friends, husbands or partners.
One man and his wife, who spoke about the show on Sunday, said the show was amazing, everyone should see, they appreciated all the factual information about FMG, the information about abuse and women's empowerment.
They mentioned there was a large group of women from Exeter.
Some young women in the audience said the show brought out good emotions, bad emotions, and was thought provoking as well as the hard truths and raw facts.
“The Vagina Monologues was a captivating experience. It really brought to life the importance of female empowerment,” said Melissa Jurado from Kingsburg.
Burruss said, laughingly, at intermission, “You guys are the most fun audience I’ve had. You’re really having a good time with the audience when you lose track of your 'routine.'”
In the audience, Amanda Babee, said, “The Vagina Monologues was a much needed dialogue on taboo topics regarding vaginas. It was informative and funny, with heart wrenchingly true stories of women’s truths from all ages and stages of life.”