alley Adult Day Services, located in the former Veterans Hall building on Oak Avenue, will re-open at the facility on February 22.
VADS will re-open as Laura Kaylor, who has been serving as VADS Interim Director since January 22, will take over as the organization's Executive Director, also on February 22. Kaylor has been approved through the state licensing process to take over as executive director. Kaylor replaces Kayla Muller, who has retired.
Due to conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic, VADS had to shut down its facility over the holidays, but will re-open again to participants on February 22.
Kaylor came to VADS in May, 2018 and has served as Activities Director and Program Director. “Working closely with our prior Executive Director, Kayla Mueller, Laura has helped guide our organization through the Covid pandemic, assuring the wellbeing of staff, participants, and their caregivers” VADS board chairman Richard Eckhoff said.
“Her ability to work under pressure has enabled her to organize and prioritize tasks effectively to maintain all CCL guidelines and updates, to ensure mitigation of COVID-19, and to successfully train and educate staff to provide exceptional care during a pandemic, while following all health and safety guidelines.”
Eckoff said VADS has begun to contact caregivers to arrange for re-admittance to the program and to inform them on changes in the program. For admittance or re-admittance to the program, participants are required to quarantine for 14 days or have a negative COVID test. “Staff will assist in every way possible,” Eckhoff said.
Those who need VADS services or know someone who needs VADS services can contact Kaylor, admin@portervilleadultdayservices.org or 559-783-9815.
For a quarter of a century, VADS has providing respite service to caregivers of cognitively challenged adults throughout Tulare County. VADS provides respite on a full or part-time basis to caregivers, as well as an individually planned social program for participants. VADS is currently the only organization in Tulare County that provides such services.