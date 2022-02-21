Hundreds of bicyclists watched in suspense and amazement Saturday afternoon as Jakob Santos, a BMX pro rider for SE Bikes, performed a couple of stunts. After he completed one particular stunt, many youth stormed him, high-fiving him, praising his skills and asking to be photographed with him.
“I’ve been riding bikes, without training wheels, since I was 2-years old,” said Santos, 37. “I (train) six hours a day.”
As he talked, numerous other youth continued taking photographs of the BMX professional.
Santos praised the riders and club and said it was a cool opportunity to be in the community riding along with Crewoneeighty.
It all started Saturday morning with Crewoneeighty, and an approximate 300 riders, including guests, taking on a 17-mile ride through Porterville. And it was a huge success, said founder Rick Sullins, for the youth, guests and the pros.
After returning to the club’s base home to enjoy lunch, games and contests, Sullins talked to the group about the Lord, something he always does to influence the youth, adults and pros at the event.
“It was a success. Some of these guys, like Santos, are hardcore,” said founder Rick Sullins. “I always say we need to be better examples with the youth, men and women. And yesterday was that day.”
“I understand how he is. And I don’t’ know the man. He’s a pro. Yet, he’s sitting there listening to me,” Sullins said. “He looked at all the kids and said yes, he would be more careful. He’s making more changes than prayer can do in a lifetime. The kids really look up to these guys.”
Sullins and his wife Sandy started the club a little more than a year ago to offer the youth, mentorship, direction and an outlet for their passion.
“It’s basically a ministry and an internship,” Sullins said about working with the youth and offering them opportunities to ride, test their abilities and fellowship with one another.
And each day, Sullins said, he sees the difference the club has been making in the lives of the youth and the guests. He said he’s thankful for the patience from God and that his goal, which started at the micro level, is everyone will like what they see and feel at peace there with Crewoneeighty.
“We had all these top pros from throughout California who came out to support the kids,” Sullins said.
Besides Santos, other guests were Mike Buff, a BMX legend and Hall of Fame inductee; BMX Craig, a BMX Pro and Podcast announcer from the Bay Area; Damon and Rosie Dayton of Stockton – who manage a mechanic shop - Rosie Dayton also has the distinction of being the first female rider on the SE Crew; and biker Jake Clark.
“Damon and Rosie have been helping kids a long time and they often come out to support us and help mentor us,” Sullins said. “And Mike Buff is a catalyst. If he endorses you, it means he sees something in you. He doesn’t endorse very many people. Jake Clark has been getting involved with the kids and changing his life around.”
BMX Craig said he had been out to Porterville one other time for a ride out.
“It’s dynamic. It’s so common out in the Bay Area but to see this in the Central Valley, it’s great to see so many youth riding bikes in a rural area,” he said. “I’m here as the emcee announcing the festivities and talking to the kids.”
While at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium break, BMX Craig talked about leadership, having fun, and recognizing and respecting the people leading the ride and the ride out itself.
UPS driver Paul Portillo and his 5 year old son, Diego, were among those on the ride. It was their first ride.
“I drop off a lot of bikes and items at (the Sullins) and so I asked them what it was all about and they invited me,” Portillo said. “It was so much fun. We’re having a great time.”
Among the riders was also 16-year-old Mitchell Reim who was scheduled to ride one of the club’s bicycles but was surprised when he got there by being gifted a Plaintiff Frame Bike.
“I think it’s been a great thing for the kids and the community, especially during the pandemic,” said his mother, Kathy Reim of Porterville. “It has brought people together. And Crewoneeighty, Rick and Sandy, and everyone associated with it, are great role models.”
The group ended their ride out at the Sullins’ residence where they enjoyed lunch, games, and contests.