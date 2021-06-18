It wouldn't be an overstatement to say a truck stolen from the Porterville Area Coordinating Council is more precious than gold.
“We're a little non-profit,” PACC Director Ryan Land said. “That truck is golden to us.”
PACC received a serious setback on Friday when its 1990 Chevrolet flag bed pickup truck with an huydraulic lift was found vandalized. The truck was stolen on Thursday night.
The truck was found on North Plano on Friday. Land said the battery, the catalytic converter and starter were among the damage as they were all removed.
“There's some substantial damage,” Land said. “There could be several thousand dollars of damage. I'm going to be out a vehicle quite a while.”
That's a serious setback for PACC. Land said PACC uses the truck to perform “several different projects on a daily basis.”
But the biggest project Land admitted is now obviously going to be extremely difficult to accomplish is picking up the day-old bakery products from Bimbo Bakery on Hockett that's distributed to about 25 or more non-profit organizations and churches throughout the area.
Those organizations depend on the PACC operation to provide the bakery products to people throughout Southeastern Tulare County. “This is going to affect a lot of people in Southeast Tulare County,” Land said.
Land said the truck has been used to routinely pick up “thousands and thousands” of loaves of bread and other bakery products such as hot dog buns and bagels.
Land said the bakery products are distributed to 15 churches and non-profit organizations every Tuesday and another 10 to 15 organizations every Friday.
But it's not only the churches and non-profit organizations that are served. PACC also provides a valuable service to Bimbo Bakery as far as providing a place for its day-old bread. “We have an obligation to the churches and non-profits and we have an obligation to Bimbo Bakery,” Land said.
Land said he doesn't know what he's going to do but added the organization will try to figure out how to continue to fulfill its obligation.
The organization would obviously love someone to donate a truck, or even to purchase or provide donations for a truck. But Land said it will be hard to find a flatbed truck with a hydraulic lift. “It's not an easy thing that's going to be replaced,” Land said. He added it would take three trucks to accomplish what the flatbed truck with a hydraulic lift can do.
Anyone who would like to help out with the cause as far as replacing the truck and provide assistance with PACC to continue to fulfill its obligations can call PACC, 559-793-0213.