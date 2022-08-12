High in the foothills off of Cow Mountain Road on the Tule River Reservation a much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday for the Cow Mountain Project.
Novalie McDarment, Interim Executive Director for Tule River Housing Authority (TRIPA) since October, welcomed everyone and offered them refreshments before the ceremony. There were more than 50 people attending the ceremony.
Present were Neil Peyron, Tule River Tribe Chairman, Shine Nieto, TRTC Vice-Chair, and Christina Dabney TRIPA Chairwoman, and other Tule River Tribal dignitaries, as well as Dennis Townsend, Project Architect, and Tulare County Supervisor 5, as well as Rosalinda Alexander of State Assemblyman Devon Mathis' office, and many more.
Using a traditional gourd rattle Peyron sang a powerful and moving invocation song in Yolumne accompanied by Nieto playing a clap stick.
He thanked the creator, "our elders," and he spoke about taking care of the tribal community, and being "grateful" they could take care of each other with the housing project.
Christina Dabney, Chairwoman of TRIPA introduced herself and asked for a moment of silence for departed TRIPA members Lola Ogden and Joel Azure.
She spoke about the project and welcomed everyone to the groundbreaking and said there would be 26 homes total; with 3 sets of triplexes, and single family homes, and they would be rental units.
“Some people are aware there are people on the Reservation who are waiting for housing, and when the (COVID) pandemic came then we got the funding to build the additional housing,” Dabney said.
There are 500 families on the waiting list.
Dabney said the housing project was a collaboration between TRIPA and the Health Clinic, and when COVID-19 hit they needed to make the funding go as far as possible, to make sure they could house the most families. So they combined projects, building the triplexes and single family homes.
“I'm so proud and grateful being a tribal member,” she said. “We worked diligently on this project and moved it forward, and housing our low income families.”
Dabney said she remembers Townsend in 1991 when he was working with the tribe, when her hair was still dark.
She said they're using plans for the project they already had, and are modifying them.
"Lots of hands, eyes, and minds were on this project," said Peyron.
"Housing is difficult here, mainly due to the terrain. We had to use dynamite (to level this hill and remove the rock). And water is an ongoing issue."
He said early in the pandemic they were dealing with 50 cases of COVID at a time. And there are 500 families waiting to come home to the reservation.
"Lots of work has gone into this project, and this matters the world to those families," Peyron said.
The housing project is funded through grant, tribal and federal funds.
He said there are 26 units in total, but in addition to that, "we funded 10 more homes that we will be building throughout the reservation."
Betsey Foote, TRIPA associate, said housing was the biggest need on the reservation and the project will really benefit tribal members. Hundreds of families have been waiting, some for a long time. Some have been waiting 25 years, and the oldest have grown children and grandchildren.
Before the ceremony Peyron said there are families with households of 15 or more people living in a single family unit — that's how strongly they feel about living on the reservation.
"I'm looking forward to this project," enthusiastically said a smiling Thomas Dawson, CEO of Precision General and Engineering. "We're getting the troops ready to go."
Tribal members graciously invited everyone to lunch after the ceremony.
Alexander presented a Certificate of Recognition for the Cow Mountain Housing Project to Dabney and Novalie McDarment.