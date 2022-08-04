To say the Porterville Police Department's newest officers were eager to begin in their duties was an understatement.
“I would like to invite in our new officers,” said Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow as he began to introduce the department's two new K-9 officers at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting.
It was then as one of the department's new K-9s, Kendall, a springer spaniel, eagerly entered the council chambers with his handler, Porterville Police School Resource Officer Jasmine Scott, while the department's other new K-9, Enzo, could be heard barking in the background.
With the addition of the two new K-9s the Porterville Police Department's K-9 force is again at full strength with a total of four K-9s again working in the unit.
In addition to the K-9s being recognized at Tuesday's meeting, the man who could be best described as someone who worked behind the scenes to help make sure Porterville's public safety was the best it could possibly be was also recognized.
Porterville Police Community Service Officer Steve Walker has retired after 23 years of service. Walker will continued to serve as the volunteer chaplain for the Porterville Police and Fire Departments.
Castellow first talked about one of his department's two new K-9s, Enzo, a Belgian Malanois. Enzo is currently enrolled in K-9 detection and patrol courses. Enzo has been with the department for two months.
Enzo will be certified in illegal narcotics detection and patrol. Enzo's handler is Porterville Police Officer Angelica Gonzalez who has been with the department for seven years. She worked as a patrol officer for four years and as an undercover narcotics officer for three years.
Kendall will be the first K-9 to work in a School Resource Officer program in Tulare County. “My command staff and I were looking at different ways that we can enhance school safety programs,” Castellow said.
“One of the ways was to add a K-9 detection element to our school resource program. We're really excited about the project of this new, different K-9.”
Kendall was made possible by a generous and anonymous donation from a citizen of Porterville, whose donation covered the entire cost of Kendall and all the training. “A very expensive donation which were extremely appreciative,” Castellow said.
Kendall is also currently attending a K-9 detection course. Kendall will be trained in firearms, ammunition and gun powder detection and in the detection of narcotics.
He will be available to serve at all of the schools in the city of Porterville, at Porterville College and outside agencies as well. “This is yet another tool to keep our kids safe and enhance overall school safety,” Castellow said.
One of the department's current K-9s, Neith, needed a new handler and now has one in Ivett Hernandez. Hernandez joined the Porterville Police Department after serving as a K-9 handler, crisis negotiator and in search and rescue for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
Neith will be certified in explosives detection and will also be able to be used for apprehension of suspects and to search for evidence. Neith will be only the second K-9 in Tulare County trained in explosives detection. Neith is also a Belgian Malanois.
The department's fourth K-9, Kaiser, was busy Tuesday night providing demonstrations with his handler, PPD K-9 officer Justin Ellestad, at the annual National Night Out at Veterans Park. Kaiser is also a Malinois.
WALKER HONORED
Walker joined the Porterville Police Department in 1999 as a volunteer chaplain. His service comes full circle as while he will give up his other duties as a Community Service Officer — and they were many — in retirement, he will continue to serve as a volunteer chaplain for the Porterville Police and Fire Departments.
Walker became a full-time employee with the police department in 2010, focusing on the department's juvenile diversion program.
Walker worked extensively with youth as a community service officer and Castellow said Walker was instrumental in the juvenile diversion program's success “helping to change lives of many children that were headed down the wrong path but have gone on to be successful young adults. I have met some of them.”
As a community service officer Walker established such programs as Teach One to Know One, the Parent Project and Parents on a Mission.
In acknowledging his recognition Walker admitted there were the names of those in the juvenile diversion program that would “pop up again.” “That's not a good thing,” he said.
But he added there were “far more names I didn't see.”
Castellow also talked about Walker's role in the growth of the citizens and junior police academies. Castellow said for the first time the department had to divide the junior police academy into two academies this year with 35 youths in each academy for a total of 70 youths.
But Walker was also involved in many other areas of public safety in Porterville including establishing a wellness health program to maintain the well being of all public safety employees, but especially officers and firefighters struggling with incidents they faced while in the field.
He also taught ethics and values training to incoming officers. And Castellow noted Walker played a key role in organizing the annual National Night Out which was again held on Tuesday. Walker also oversaw the department's Neighborhood Watch programs.
Castellow noted Walker would drop everything to respond to traumatic events in the city to help citizens and first responders cope with the situation.
“There were many times I would call Steve in the middle of the night,” Castellow said.
“You will always be a part of the police department family,” Castellow said. After Castellow was done with his presentation, Walker received a standing ovation from the council and those in the audience.