SPRINGVILLE — A group of local environmental conservationists from Visalia, Porterville, Springville, and surrounding areas gathered with a group of nine college students from across the country and two graduate students who have been doing extensive research and fieldwork at River Ridge Ranch, which was funded by the National Science Foundation.
Faculty from Long Beach State Mystyn Mills, Paul Laris, and Scott Winslow oversaw the 7-week-long research projects together with grad students Sara Avrit and Brendan Schultheis.
The students collected their data for almost a month at River Ridge and returned to Long Beach State for two weeks to decipher their findings and prepare their presentations.
Representatives from Circle J-Norris Ranch, Tulare County Audubon Society, Sequoia Riverlands Trust, and other local groups were in the audience on Thursday for the student presentations, along with various graduate students and professors from Long Beach State and other universities.
Before the presentations River Ridge owner Gary Adest welcomed everyone. He said about the students, "This is their time." They gave presentations about their recent experiences in research at River Ridge Ranch in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Long Beach State professor Paul Laris introduced the presentations, and said they'd been there a month training the students to work on the land. Their studies were a broad framework, about how they make small changes to help habitat, by combining geotechnology with fieldwork, technical work, and lab work.
But they also had Wacky Wednesdays where they helped clear debris, moved boulders that were displaced by the flooding, and restored roads on the ranch which got huge applause from Adest and Barbara Brydolf, River Ridge co-owner, and the audience.
Laris said along the way the weather cooperated beautifully, but the technology not so much. The VW van broke down, the squirrels rejected the condo made for them, and the open food buffet for the research project and the drone working with the gas CO2 sensor were faulty.
They'd like to recruit students from the local community colleges to do research, Laris said.
Cole Emmanuel did a survey of the property boundary using flying over the ranch with two drones. He surveyed the riparian area, which is the green vegetation bordering the water; the river coming through the ranch. He had the drones take spectral images of the vegetation on the ranch and measured the various types of light the vegetation produced.
He deduced Sycamore trees, because of their moisture content, reflect all the infrared light they can get.
He measured Live Oaks, Blue Oaks, other trees, grass and vegetation.
There are lots of Blue Oaks and Sycamores on the Ranch. And the Blue Oaks, because of their moisture content, tend to withstand fire.
In the study they were using the spectral light reflected by the trees and grass to develop a different type of measurement to survey plants on the ranch. This form of measurement gives precise information and shows the diversity of vegetation in the riparian corridor as seen from a bird’s-eye view.
Emmanuel is studying physics and astronomy and is applying to graduate programs at various universities and colleges and was visiting them after the research program.
Eliza Dowd, a student from Chicago said this was her first time doing research this technical.
Dowd said there are lots of types of remote sensing and she said the spectrometer is the easiest way to classify trees.
She questioned how the different communities of tree species assemble in the riparian area? The students were taught how to use drones to make maps for the spectral signatures of vegetation and trees, and the riparian area had been scarcely researched by Long Beach State.
Dowd was mapping the trees taking measurements below, mostly Blue Oaks, but they did the survey from above looking at the tree canopy. They don't see individual Alder trees because they grow under the canopies of other trees.
California Sycamores have a lot of moisture content and grow near water. California Buckeye, Interior Live Oak, Red Willow, Arroyo Willow, Blue Oak, Cottonwood and others were surveyed. Dowd said the Blue Oak reflected more blue light, which you can see by the bluish color of its leaves.
The survey collected the tree’s spectral signatures and Dowd took the data back to Long Beach to the lab, where she looked up all the imagery by pixels and it was accurate, and Dowd made a Riparian Tree Canopy map of River Ridge Ranch which will will help with future research for forestry, and working with the trees for their health.
“Remote sensing is really important, and spectrometry is helpful and accurate,” Dowd said.
"It will be a valuable tool to help find dead trees," said Adest. "Especially if we have a tree planting project in the comingyear."
Ben Shostak of the Remote Sensing Team spoke about how he was walking through the foothills in Claremont, and said it was remarkably green this year. And that was so rare.
Because of the big rain events this year, and the drought, he was measuring how the vegetation ultimately dries out in the summer.
He was focused on satellite imagery using broad study areas on the ranch.
Chaparral recovers quickly from fires, whereas Blue Oak trees didn't lose biomass, and are not that subject to fire damage. They retain their moisture. Chaparral biomass is barely damaged by fire, but the moisture levels take years to recover.
Shostak studied the effects of fires and post fire recovery of grasses and trees.
But the study needs more examples, beyond Chaparral and Blue Oaks, remarked Brydolf.
She questioned whether Chaparralreseeded itself with fires, like when Manzanita reseed after they burn. When it comes to Blue Oak woodlands, the fire spreads out and dissipates, remarked Adest.
Lola Milder from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and Peter Streufert from Middlebury University researched how "Good Fire" is used in land management, and how the land is fire adapted.
They created more than 40 plots of land that were the same size and burned them early in the morning. Then they collected samples of the soil testing water repellency.
They found a limited range of temperatures where the repellency of the soil increased. They found backfires burn longer and hotter, and impact soil more. It depletes the organic matter.
They also measured the emissions using drones, and found fires emitted more methane than carbon dioxide, and produced a greater change in soil moisture.
Fires displace carbon, which evaporates from soil and produces methane, which isn't sequestered by vegetation.
Sasha Gannon from New York City, and Clark University, and Adam Russell from Long Beach State, created a behavioral and dietary analysis of California Ground Squirrels.
They studied the ecological niche and significance of the squirrels and constructed seed traps for them. They studied if the squirrels went to the ungrazed pastures over the overgrazed pastures to feed.
They did find the squirrels had no problem going behind the kitchen at River Ridge in the compound and they entered the seed trap on the first day of deployment. They're acclimated to human behavior.
And they spent most of their time in the compound on the ranch. Seed traps were put in the compound, the Cow cabin, and in the pasture near the edge.
Both Gannon and Russell made exact behavioral observations as best as they could, but they said there were limitations. Often the squirrels were not observable during the experiment observation times.
All of the students thanked Adest and Brydolf and thanked the Long Beach State professors.
A woman in the audience asked about providing birth control for the squirrels, while saying there are people in the ranching community who want to eradicate them due to perceived issues with causing erosion on grazed lands.
A man also suggested to the students they bait the seed traps with different types of foods, and that they try to trap older squirrels rather than adolescents. Mystyn Mills saw squirrels eating thistles at SCICON, and suggested they wet the seeds.
Someone suggested human presence may be a repellant for the squirrels.
The last presentation was a Riparian Health Assessment of the Sierra Nevada Ranchlands by Emma Rubin from Arizona State and Emmy Trivette from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
They found no indications of poor water quality and conducted the study in early summer with bird migrations. They found the most common flying bugs were flies, gnats and midges. And there were differences between insects due to water quality and the vegetation.
Many of the research projects morphed into creative problem solving, remarked Lola Milder from Montreal, and she said the research project at River Ridge is ongoing.
Cole Emmanuel said he grew up in Denver. and will be moving to Milwaukee. He said really appreciated the character and opportunities a town like Springville provided the students, and said he'd never spent a lot of time in a small town, but he was delighted to find how everyone knew each other. And he thanked the community for their support of learning, and said it showed their genuineness.