A community-wide effort will be featured when Porterville's community theater presents its nationally recognized junior company in its next performance.
The Barn Theater Junior Company will take those attending Under the Sea as its presents the junior version of the Disney classic, Little Mermaid Jr. Opening night for the play will be Friday, November 25 with the performance to take place at 7 p.m.
Thirty-two actors from second grade through their senior year in high school from the junior company will be featured in the classic that tells the story about Ariel falling in love with a Prince. The play is under the direction of Dr. Mary Shaw, who directs the Barn's junior company. “I'm super, super proud,” said Shaw about what her youth actors have been able to accomplish.
The junior company has been recognized at the national level for five straight years at the Junior Theater Festival. Earlier this year the junior company received the Freddie G award for Excellence in Ensemble Work and a Freddie G Inspiration Award at the Junior Theater Festival West event.
Those from the junior company portraying two of main characters in Little Mermaid Jr. have also been recognized at the state and national level. Kierstin Hall portrays Ariel and Harmony Magnet Academy's Daniella Ramos portrays Ursula. Hall and Ramos just returned from performing with the Central Region all-State Honor Choir in Stockton this past weekend.
Hall has also been recognized as a Junior Theater Festival All-Star twice. At the 2018 National Junior Festival she also received the Freddy G. Inspiration Award as a performer who touched the hearts of the judges in an inspirational way. During that festival Hall was also chosen among a select group of students for a call-back to future shoots for how-to choreography videos for soon-to-be-released musicals. “She's really a phenomenal performer,” Hall said.
Along with the Barn's junior company youth dancers from Dance Horizons will be the featured dancers in the production. Rhonda Cemo and her advanced students at her local art school have also painted the backdrop for the production.
Shaw said the Barn wants to “thank the community by bringing in as many people in the Barn community as we can.”
She added numerous businesses have sponsored the Little Mermaid Jr. production. “They have sponsored the show very generously and we appreciate that as well. The community has been really generous with their support.”
Along with Friday's performance there will be performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 26, Saturday, December 3, Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. There will also be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, Saturday, December 3, Sunday, December 4 and Sunday, December 11.
Tickets are $5 for those 12 and under, $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. To make a reservation visit portervillebarntheater.com