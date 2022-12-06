SPRINGVILLE — It was a beautiful afternoon after a torrent of rain in the morning made it a bit soggy, but the organizers and volunteers at the Springville Museum in Daunt, an old area, and stagecoach stop that existed before Springville, were undaunted during an open house that was held on Sunday.
Brent Gill, local author and history enthusiast, said they plan to have another open house on Sunday, December 11, weather permitting.
More than 200 people stopped by and visited with friends, enjoyed the activities, looked at the restored late 19th Century Murphy house, where volunteer Kady DeLaRosa showed people around the small home.
Volunteers were taking tickets for a drawing, DeLaRosa was churning butter at the old Murphy house, world renowned blacksmith Mark Aspry was demonstrating how to make or repair tools, and people were having a great time.
Scott Owen was also preparing food with his dutch ovens, and other volunteers, like Frances Hammond were talking to people while they helped themselves to fresh cookies, apple cider, chocolate, or coffee. All proceeds from donations or purchases of drawing tickets for the many gift baskets on display in the museum, would go toward a structure to cover the antique outdoor farming equipment, said Carlas Hill.
"This is a lovely affair and I'm glad to be involved with the Springville Historical Society because I believe we can learn from our history. It is thrilling to run into people who I haven't seen in years," said Hammond.
Alondra Silva who's involved with the Springville Chamber of Commerce said she has been going to the Historical Museum open house for about 10 years and she always looks forward to the Dutch Oven cooked desserts.
"The Society staff enjoy having the open house," Hill said, "especially for the local people and newcomers who have never been to the museum or the Daunt area. We will be adding authors and artists to introduce them to the community in the spring."
"This is very festive," said visitor Pam Bradley. Her friend Katy Richardson remarked how nice it was to see everyone getting into the Christmas spirit.
A young woman and her daughter, who were related to the Daunt family, said she came up every chance they get to help at the Christmas open house. "I love the atmosphere and seeing the history that my grandparents helped to preserve."
Aspry said it was nice to do a little community service. He has been a blacksmith and blacksmithing teacher for years, and said within the California Blacksmithing world, "We drove and shaped the blacksmithing international learning community. Who knew from Springville.”
With the advent of distance learning Aspry said blacksmithing and learning has changed for everyone.
A volunteer was helping sell the beautiful plants and succulents, and said she didn't know about the museum until about 5 years ago. She said, "The wonderful ladies here are so knowledgeable. It's wonderful learning from them, they are so caring and helpful."