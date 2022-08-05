Those who support a bill designed to strengthen farmworkers' ability to unionize say they just want to be able to vote to form a union in the same way they — and everybody else — are able to vote in any election.
That was the message given by those participating in a United Farm Workers march in an effort to encourage Governor Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, the Agriculture Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, which is co-sponsored by the UFW. The “March for the Governor's Signature” began at the historic acres in Delano on Wednesday and came to Porterville on Friday.
Those participating in the march took time to rest at Porterville College on Friday before marching up Main Street and then to Murry Park where a rally was held. The marchers were scheduled to resume their march at about 6:30 a.m. this morning and head to Lindsay.
UFW president Teresa Romero had her staff has been in talks with the Governor's staff on the bill. “What I can tell you is the march is making a difference,” said Romero at PC on Friday.
“We are not going to stop until he signs a bill that makes it easier for farmworkers to get representation farmworkers should have,” added Romero about Newsom.
The bill would give farmworkers the option to vote by mail in union elections. The bill would also allow farmworkers to participate in a more traditional polling-place type of election when deciding on whether to unionize.
Under the state's Agriculture Labor Relations Act, farmworkers vote in union elections by an in-person secret ballot conducted on a grower's property. Romero and Porterville's Roberto De La Rosa, executive director of Porterville's OLA RAZA, said this practice leads to intimidation.
“They shouldn't have to do it in a way in which they're intimidated,” said Romero about how farmworkers can vote to unionize.
Grower organizations who are against the bill say it actually undermines the process that's already in place allowing farmworkers to vote in secret and refer to the bill as a “card check” bill. “It's not a card check,” Romero said. “It is a secret ballot.”
“The real secret is what they experience is to intimidate voters,” said De La Rosa, who's also a member of the Cesar Chavez Foundation Board of Directors, said on Friday at PC. “That's the secret they don't want anyone else to know.”
Romero said all the bill does is allow farmworkers to vote on a union to be “conducted in a way in what we do when we vote for elected officials like we do in California.”
Romero added farmworkers should be able to vote from the comfort of their homes by mail as they do in any election.
That's a point De La Rosa also made when he said the ballot farmworkers cast to vote on a union should be “no different than any ballot I cast as a U.S. citizen in any election.”
De La Rosa thanked PC for its support and noted the college has been supportive of past efforts. He noted years ago in another effort to pass similar legislation, PC allowed them to use the gym on Saturday on Easter weekend and for an Easter Sunday service to be held in the gym the next day. “Porterville College was very, very generous,” he said.
The march is taking place over 24 days and will cover 335 miles. It will culminate on August 26 when those involved will arrive at the State Capitol in Sacramento.
De La Rosa said there will be about 25 to 30 people who will participate in the entire march from beginning to end. He said by the time the march reaches Sacramento there will be a couple hundred people involved. And he said when the march reaches the State Capitol there should be 1,500 to 2,000 people there.
Romero said the effort to convince Newsom to sign the bill is part of what's always been an ongoing effort conducted by UFW. She said the rights UFW has fought for have been fought for “since the 1930s. It takes decades for farmworkers to get to the place where they're protected.”
“United Farm Workers have been fighting for many rights since the 1930s. It takes decades for farmworkers to get to the place where they're protected.”
About 45 UFW marchers and their supporters marched on the original route planned by Cesar Chavez in 1965.
A veterans of the American Indian Movement, Wounded Knee, 80, held the AIM staff and sat next to Julio Cesar Chavez Aguilar and spoke about how members of AIM support the Mexican people and UFW farm workers in their fight to improve their lives, health and living conditions. Ray Flores from the Yokut Tribe, another Elder, was among those from AIM who were also at Porterville College on Friday.
“I hope the people of this world, Our Mother, listen to the struggles of what the Mexican people face in the fields with their health issues,” Wounded Knee said. “We hope and pray that the world hears our prayers.”
UFW Secretary Treasurer Armando Elenes said they were marching to improve farm worker lives and said it was unfortunate “we have to march on a Democratic governor to improve farm worker conditions.”
Other non-agricultural unions covered by the National Labor Relations Act on the federal level — not including farmworkers and domestic workers — have alternative voting options during a union election.
The California Chamber of Commerce also opposes 2183, placing it on its “job killer” list.
There have been attempts to pass similar legislation in the past but it has been vetoed by the last three governors, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown and Newsom, who vetoed similar legislation last year.
Porterville Recorder Editor Jamie A. Hunt contributed to this story.