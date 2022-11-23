Researchers visiting the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station to conduct research are now connecting with students attending SCICON.
Through live presentations about their work, researchers are with high school counselors and sixth-grade students visiting the program. The new outreach is an extension of the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station and its mission to encourage young people to continue their higher education, particularly in natural sciences.
Jessica Blois, an associate professor in the UC Merced School of Natural Sciences, recently conducted an outreach presentation to SCICON high school counselors. Blois’ presentation included her research in climate change and paleontology.She also shared her educational background and talked about UC Merced as an option for Tulare County students.
“We are delighted to see an increase in the number of researchers utilizing the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station,” Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire said. “This activity helps to fulfill the original vision of the partnership to study our important foothills environment and to expose students to opportunities for further education in the sciences.”
For more information on the UC Merced/SCICON Field Station, including summer internships for high school students, contact Dianne Shew at dshew@tcoe.org.