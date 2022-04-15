The Porterville Unified School District's Pathways program continues to set the standard with two more programs being honored as Distinguished Academies in 2022.
Monache's Multimedia and Technology, MTA, Pathway and Porterville High's Academy of Energy and Resource Occupations, AERO, Pathway were the latest PUSD Pathway programs to be recognized as Distinguished Academies by NAF.org.
NAF.org is a national network of education, business and community leaders that works with districts in establishing academies with a goal to make high school students college and career ready.
Nine of PUSD's 14 Pathways have now been honored as Distinguished Academies. PUSD has nine of the only 136 academies across the country that have been recognized as Distinguished Academies.
The other Pathways that have been honored as Distinguished Academies are Granite Hills Advanced Career Education, ACE, and Academy of Law, Justice and Ethics; Harmony Magnet Academy's Academy of Engineering and Academy of Performing Arts; Porterville High's Academy of Health Sciences and Partnership Academy of Business and Finance; and Strathmore High's Academy of Emerging Agriculture Technology as Distinguished NAF Academies.
Distinguished academies are assessed by NAF staff and given an overall score based on four criteria: academy development and structure, advisory board, curriculum and instruction and work-based learning.
“It's a great honor,” Pathways Director Cynthia Brown said. “It's quite a feat.”
Brown said PUSD's Pathways continuing to earn Distinguished status is due how all of the students, staff, administrators and industry partners work together in the programs.
“It's a cohesive effort,” Brown said. “A lot of collaboration to obtain this high quality standards.
The MTA Pathway looks to develop competitive leaders in multimedia and technology working with local business partners who mentor hands-on projects in multi-media and technology. The Pathway features a student produced news broadcast, MTV, Monache TV.
Job shadowing/mentorships, internships and community projects are offered through the program.
Among the college prep and career technical courses offered in the program are careers in multimedia; graphic design I, II and III; video production I and II; advanced film production; advanced media broadcasting; UC approved core courses. There are also elective courses in digital photography and foundations in visual art and design.
The Multimedia and Technology Academy is committed to developing competitive leaders in the world of multimedia and technology using linked learning opportunities with local business partners who mentor hands-on projects in multimedia and technology.
AERO is designed to give students skills to be productive citizens in a global society. AERO emphasizes college and career skills for success in the real world.
Students work with teachers, businesses, technical experts and mentors. While the focus is on energy and engineering technology as a career field of study, students also participate in a rigorous core curriculum, applying demanding technical skills with real world application.
Among the projects in the program have been forklift certification, OSHA certification, SunPower summer camp, grid alternative partnerships and the Cross Pathways House project.
AERO courses include engine technology, architectural design, renewable energy, building/remodeling/repair, green technology and UC approved core courses.
Every PUSD Pathway must continue to meet standards set forth by NAF on an annual basis. To learn more about the 14 PUSD Open-Choice Pathways, visit www.pathways.portervilleschools.org”
PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said the students in the programs should be credited with their success, adding, “Just credit to the hard work of all the different people, to the teachers in the programs and the Pathway leads.”