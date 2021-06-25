On Saturday morning before the heat became unbearable, two new Porterville little libraries were celebrated with ribbon cuttings.
At the home of Jan McCusker, 1230 N. Lotas, the entire family joined in the celebration with children and grandchildren arriving from southern California and Bend, Ore.
At the home of Geane Lohse, 717 N. G St., there's a clever use of an old brochure stand holding many books to exchange.
Each ribbon cutting was attended by Karen Vanni, Board member of Read For Life, who's presenting the Porterville Little Library Initiative with many children's books. Richard Eckoff also attended the ribbon cuttings. He has presented each of the libraries with a memorial plaque honoring the lives of Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones who died trying to save the beloved Porterville Public Library which was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire.
PLL has a goal of establishing 100 little libraries by the second anniversary of the fire on February 18, 2022. For more information contact Tim Baker, 559-779-4821 or info@scidip.net or Cindy Kelly, 559-361-7494.