The community is welcome to join Dawn Van Gilder and Michael Martins as they inaugurate the Porterville Library-Junctions only twin little libraries. Their PLJ Ribbon Cutting is set for 10 a.m. Friday at 274 North Balmayne. Those attending are asked to bring one of their favorite books to swap as PLJ remembers Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library with another one of their 33 miniature libraries scattered through the community. PLJ has also announced the ribbon cutting for the 'Dedication' Library-Junction dedicated to firefighters at Sierra Hills Retirement Community scheduled for Saturday, October 29 has been postponed. A new date for the ribbon cutting will be announced soon.

