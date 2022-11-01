Release the two-headed-dragon Library-Junction! This was officially accomplished at about 10:20 a.m. Friday at 274 North Balmayne in Porterville, California.
This Library-Junction is the work of Dawn Van Gilder and Mike Martins. This couple was inspired by Crochet and Knitting Group leader, Sasha Bond.
Bond opened her Porterville Library-Junction up for business in December of 2021. Members of the Crochet and Knitting Group were some of the last people evacuated from the Porterville Public Library that was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. For this reason, the 100 Porterville Library-Junction Initiative is especially important to them all.
Janis Hinman, Bond and her new baby girl, and a third member of the Crochet Group were present at Friday’s ribbon cutting. Also in attendance was Robert Lujan, who sang and played guitar throughout the event.
Every PLJ ribbon cutting is a heartfelt ceremony, andLujan made it more so by entertaining the crowd with a good dozen of “golden oldies,” including “Stand By Me,” “Unforgettable,” and “Smile.” All this against a spooky background made up to celebrate Halloween.
And, oh yes, the ten –foot tall iron two-headed dragon. It doubles as a barbecue and was fabricated by metalsmith Dennis Pike.
Van Gilder's and Martins' Library-Junction is made up of two “honor vend racks” donated by retired publisher, Jim Fox. Fox donated 65 of these, and Van Gilders and Martins have been integral in distributing many of them to future Library-Junction curators.
Regarding their pair, one is reserved for children’s literature and the other for higher level readers. This is the only “double-PLJ” in existence. . . so far.