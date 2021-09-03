The California Tribal Epidemiology Center (CTEC), housed within the California Rural Indian Health Board, Inc. (CRIHB) Research and Public Health Department, has directly funded five CRIHB Member Tribes to implement an Opioid Overdose Prevention Project (OOPP).
Through the OOPP, Tribes use funds to implement culturally appropriate opioid response plans that address their unique challenges to combating the opioid epidemic. The five Tribes includes Tule River Indian Tribe of the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Funded Tribes are addressing the opioid epidemic in their communities, using solutions outlined in CRIHB’s “Strategic Plan to Address Tribal Opioid Use.” The five key focus areas that have been identified as having the greatest importance in addressing the opioid epidemic in California Tribal communities include:
Prevention; Expanding Treatment and Recovery Services; Expanding Partnerships; Engaging Tribal Leadership; Expanding Substance Use Policies
On Tuesday the Tule River Tribe held a workship on the Tule River Reservation's Opioid Response Strategy. Attendees were provided an overview of Tule River’s Opioid Response Strategy and were comprised of:
Tule River Tribal Council; Tule River Department of Public Safety, Tribal Police; Tule River Fire and Rescue; Tule River Alcohol Program (TRAP); Tule River Family & Social Services; Future Generations Department, Tule Rivers Local Opioid Coalition (TLOC) and Tule Rivers Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP).
Tule River Indian Health Center, Incorporated (TRIHCI), including Governing Board of Directors, Behavioral Health Department, Emergency Management Services (EMS). Tule River Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) program
Representatives from Tribal Government Departments were in attendance which included representatives from the Central Valley California High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (CVCHIDTA) Office, and the California National Guard, Counterdrug Task Force.