Even though Shane Christie prepared thoroughly for his professional MMA debut — including putting in a great deal of time developing jiu jitsu skills — he ended up going back to his roots.
Christie, a 2020 Granite Hills High School graduate who went 2-2 at the State Championships in his senior year in wrestling, took down his opponent, Mauricio Magdaleno, three times before executing a rear naked choke to win his MMA professional debut on Friday.
His win came in the first bout on the A1 Combat 10 card at Tachi Palace. Christie forced Magdaleno to tap out after executing his rare naked choke to win by submission at 3:31 in the second round.
It was a tale of two rounds as while Magdaleno didn't dominate, he did control the first round with his striking ability which Christie admitted surprised him. While Magdaleno's style of fighting makes him a striker, Christie admitted he didn't think Magdaleno would be as powerful as he was.
But Magdaleno did come into the bout, which was also his professional debut, with a 4-1 amateur record, winning his last three bouts by knockout. Christie came in with a 5-1 amateur record. Both Magdaleno's and Christie's loss came to the same fighter, Dupree Stewart.
Christie, who fights out of Visalia's Crisp KickBoxing Gym, won the 559 Fights Amateur title by unanimous decision as an amateur and also defended that tile with a TKO. His other three amateur wins came by submission.
“The first round he was coming with some stuff I didn't expect,” said Christie about his bout with Magdaleno. “It kind of caught me off guard a little bit. He was a little bit better than I expected.”
The bout was bill as Magdaleno the striker going up against Christie the grappler. And while Christie developed his jiu jitsu skills for the fight, he went back to his skills as a grappler to take control in the second round.
Christie said his goal going into the fight was to push the pace against Magdaleno. After letting Magdaleno push the pace in the first round, Christie said, “in between rounds I was able to kind of have a reset.”
So Christie was more aggressive in the second round and about Magdaleno he said he was able to “push him backwards and take him down.”
He did that early in the round when he shot to the lower body and took Magdaleno down. He later took Magdaleno down again but was unable to maintain control against him after the first two takedowns.
But the third time was the charm as after Christie took Magdaleno down, he was able to make on top of Magdaleno's back to execute his rear naked choke, forcing Magdaleno to tap out.