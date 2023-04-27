While it's not actually High Noon, coming Friday evening a local MMA fighter from the Tule River Indian Reservation will experience his High Noon so it's appropriate his name is Shane.
Shane Christie Jr. will make his professional MMA debut when he will be featured on the A1 Combat 10 card on Friday night at Tachi Palace. Doors open at 4 p.m., preliminaries begin at 5 and the main card pitting Erick Sanchez against Majdeddine Ayadi will be at 7. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and the card will be broadcast worldwide on UFC Fightpass.
Christie will be the first fight of the night and will battle Mauricio Magdaleno, who's also making his MMA Pro debut, in a welterweight bout. Magdaleno witn 4-1 as an amateur. The bout is scheduled for 3 5-minute rounds.
Christie is the sixth ranked amateur welterweight out of 322 fighters in California and is the 7th ranked amateur welterweight out of 614 fighters in on the West Coast. Christie finished his amateur career with a 5-1 record.
Three of his wins came by submission and he went onto win the 559 Fights Amateur title by unanimous decision. He defended his title with a TKO.
Christie is a 2020 Granite Hills High School graduate and was an outstanding wrestler at Granite. He won league and Valley Divisional titles his senior year and finished eighth at the Valley Masters Championships to qualify for the State Championships. He went 2-2 at state.
So it would make sense Christie describes his fighting style as a grappler. Christie trains at Visalia's Crisp KickBoxing Gym.
When asked about Magdaleno's fighting style, Christie said “I'd say a striker.” But even thought it figures Christie has the wrestling advantage of Magdaleno, he said about his strategy in Friday's fight, “I think just to push a hard pace on him.”
Christie said his goal is to win the A1 Combat lightweight title. He added eventually he hopes to advance to fight in one of the two elite professional associations, either Bellator or UFC.
And of course he wants to fight at his hometown new Eagle Mountain Casino's 2,000-seat event center near the Porterville Municipal Airport. “Oh yeah that's something I want to do is to fight at my own casino,” Christie said.