The Tule River Elders Council celebrated the sovereignty of The Tule River Tribe with a flag raising ceremony last month.
The event took place outside of the Elders Building on the Tule River Reservation. The Flag ceremony is a symbolic gesture representing independence, sovereignty and the history of the the Tule River Tribe nation.
The Tule River Tribe stated the road to sovereignty wasn't an easy one, so the ceremony was truly meaningful.
“This day we raised the flag of the Tule River Tribe, for many people the flag represents freedom, pride, and justice. Our flag stands for freedom, independence, and sovereignty because of the many lives that were lost through history for us to be the nation we are today,” stated Clint Gibson, Tule River Elders’ Council Chairperson. “The Tule River Tribe of California is a proud sovereign nation that strives to improve the livelihood of their members, their community and their surrounding communities.”
The Tule River tribe descending from about 50 dialect groups of Yokut-speaking tribes is made up of more than 1,800 members. The Tule River Reservation is home to more than 500 members.
The tribe is able to maintain self-sufficiency largely in part to Eagle Mountain Casino. With the Casino moving to a new location, even more members will be able to move to the reservation and more resources will be available to tribal members, the tribe stated.
The new Casino property is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022 near the Porterville Fairgrounds, Porterville Municipal Airport and Porterville Sports Complex.