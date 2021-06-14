At about 8 a.m. Monday morning 44-year-old Warren Ensign of the Tule River Reservation contacted Tule Reservation Police and said he wanted them to shoot him and wouldn't comply with requests to show his hands, if he was asked to.
Ensign led Reservation Police on a chase throughout the Tule River Reservation. During the pursuit, he hit a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office unit causing minor damage to the patrol car.
Ensign then deliberately targeted a parked Reservation Police truck, with the Chief of the Department of Public Safety inside and drove head on into it at a high rate of speed, with injuries.
The Chief of the Department of Public Safety was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Ensign was tased and taken into custody by a TCSO Deputy. He was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be medically cleared, before being booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matthew Rascon or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.