It wouldn't be an overstatement to say a truck stolen from the Porterville Area Coordinating Council is more precious than gold.
“We're a little non-profit,” PACC Director Ryan Land said. “That truck is golden to us.”
The white 1990 Chevrolet flat bed pick up with an hydraulic lift was stolen from the organization on Thursday night. Land said PAAC uses the truck to perform “several different projects on a daily basis.”
But the biggest project Land admitted is now obviously going to be extremely difficult to accomplish is picking up the day-old bakery products from Bimbo Bakery on Hockett that's distributed to about 25 or more non-profit organizations and churches throughout the area.
Those organizations depend the PACC operation to provide the bakery products to people throughout Southeastern Tulare County. “This is going to affect a lot of people in Southeast Tulare County,” Land said.
Land said the truck has been used to routinely pick up “thousands and thousands” of loaves of bread and other bakery products such as hot dog buns and bagels.
Land said the bakery products are distributed to 15 churches and non-profit organizations every Tuesday and another 10 to 15 organizations every Friday.
But it's not only the churches and non-profit organizations that are served. PACC also provides a valuable service to Bimbo Bakery as far as providing a place for its day-old bread. “We have an obligation to the churches and non-profits and we have an obligation to Bimbo Bakery,” Land said.
Land said he doesn't know what he's going to do but added the organization will try to figure out how to continue to fulfill its obligation.
The organization would obviously love someone to donate a truck, but Land said it may be hard to find a flatbed truck with a hydraulic lift. “It's not an easy thing that's going to be replaced,” Land said. He added it would take three trucks to accomplish what the flatbed truck with a hydraulic lift can do.
Those who have any information about the stolen truck should call the Porterville Police, 782-7400. The truck's license plate number is 4B12785.
Land said those who could possibly donate a truck that could be used or would like to help out can call PACC, 559-793-0213.