Tule River Parkway Association was awarded a Monarch and Pollinator Habitat Kit by the Xerces Society on Friday.
The Association requested one kit in mid-April in a competitive application process. Volunteers from the Association requested the Hedgerow Kit and will be picking up the 85 plants in October.
Planting is scheduled for fall along the Tule River Parkway either in the Native Plant Demonstration Gardens area or in the new plantings along the Parkway between Indiana and Cloverleaf Avenue.
Tule River Parkway Association is looking for a group or individuals interested in planting and maintaining the new habitat section these plants will create. Eight species of native plants are included in the kit.
Most plants will be tree band to one gallon size. The species were selected to support wildlife in the Valley.
All expenses will be covered by the Tule River Parkway Association in coordination with the City of Porterville and the Xerces Society. For more information, contact Cathy Capone at tulerivergarden@gmail.com or 559-361-9164.