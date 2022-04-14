Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund performs the ribbon cutting on Sunday during the recent dedication of the church's new Little Library as part of the Porterville Library Junctions effort. Assisting her is Kristy Nobel, representing Porterville Library Junctions. Also taking part are Trinity members from left Ann Marie Wagstaff, Juanita Baldwin, Muriel Josten and Andy Buzelli. The little library is located near the corner of Henderson and Indiana. Trinity is the only Porterville church to have a little library. The little libraries are being developed in honor of Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.

